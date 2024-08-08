A woman on TikTok shared a tip on how, optionally, fatherless children can bank on their deadbeat dads

She made it clear that the distant parent should be an investment as they are not an involved party in their lives

Social media users appreciated the team that guaranteed instant wealth if the universe worked in your favour

A woman on TikTok shared a tip on how scarred children could get back at their deadbeat fathers and instantly get rich while doing so. She mentioned that the distant parent should not be anything more than an investment.

The vibrant lady encouraged Mzansi’s optionally fatherless children to bank on their unfortunate circumstances and escape poverty.

Mzansi woman offered tips for instant wealth

A woman on TikTok decided to help Mzansi close the stubborn gap between poverty and fatherless pain. She suggested that deadbeat fathers pay for their vicious ways in death. The lady highlighted:

“The problem is that you’re not thinking ahead; you’re thinking for now. This is why you’re always going to be broke.”

The woman, Dominic, suggested the abandoned kids take out a R10 million life cover for the distant parent and welcome instant wealth after the deadbeat dies. She captioned her viral clip:

“Treat missing fathers as investments.”

Mzansi reacts to bold lady’s suggestion about deadbeat fathers

Social media users loved the woman’s advice and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@azania036 is way ahead:

"I have already and its exactly 10 million rand and told my mom to do it as well."

@Phiwe-93 will cash on her baby daddy:

"I'm taking it for my baby daddy so my son will be rich."

@confy got ready for her riches:

"I never thought about it, let me run to the bank or insurance company."

@Nella_K told a real life story:

"My cousin did it and told that family that she covered him for 10K so she can help with the funeral so she needs the DC so she can claim. Kanti that time she she’s getting R5M."

