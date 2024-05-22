A woman celebrating her 30th birthday opened up about her relationship with her father

She shared that after her mother died, she met the man she thought was her father, who disowned her

People in the woman's comment section wished her a happy birthday while also providing messages of support

A woman shared her experience with deadbeat fathers. Images: @lebo555

Source: TikTok

A woman who thought she would not make it to her 30th birthday shared her experience with a man who claimed he was not her father.

Taking to TikTok to share her story, Lebohang Ramatlapeng posted on her account (@lebo555) that she celebrated three decades of her existence without her parents present.

In the video, Lebohang states that at 15, her father "went to buy milk one day and never came back," a scenario most people use when talking about deadbeat fathers.

She then shares:

"My mom couldn't bear a life without him. So, less than a year later, she died from depression. I was angry at her for not fighting for me, at least."

The young woman then states that three years later, she finally met her biological father:

"The only words he ever said to me to date was, 'I'm not your father. Your mother died with the truth about your real father.'"

Despite what the man said, Lebohang says she still saw a resemblance between them.

Watch the emotional video below:

Internet users provide woman with support

Strangers filled Lebohang's comment section with birthday wishes, and the young lady also received a few messages of support and kindness.

@kgomotso.gk was one of the people who showed love to Lebohang:

"Happiest birthday, Lebo. Continue living and loving. You've made it so far and have an amazing road ahead."

@dineo_cyn asked if Lebohang was doing well. She replied:

"Thank you for asking. Safe to say that I didn't break."

@louisamolepo436 shared in the comment section:

"Happy birthday, Sisi. Wishing you all great things. May he come back needing your help."

Seeing the message, Lebohang responded:

"No way. I pray every day that God keeps him healthy so he never finds the need to come to me. I will be faced with the will of having to forgive him, and I don't think I have that in me."

Source: Briefly News