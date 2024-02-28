One high school student left many people online moved after he shared his sad take on fatherhood

In a video, he opened up about his life without a father and told a crowd how he feels after not having a dad

The video by the young boy sparked a heartbreaking conversation about absent fathers and how they affect kids

A student went viral after sharing his thoughts on fatherhood. In the clip, he was candid about his experience.

A TikTok video shows a high schooler who shared his opinions after not having a present dad.

Source: TikTok

The video was related to meaning as it received thousands of likes. There were thousands of comments from people who shared their own stories about their dads.

Students sparks discussion about absent dads

In a TikTok video, @thatisomavunga reacted to a young boy in high school who said that his father was never there for him. He described his situation as a general curse, detailing that he didn't have a dad present, so his kid would not either.

Watch the video below:

South Africa touched by kid

While the video was made in a joking manner, many could still see the pain and offered their critique. Online users commented, and many could relate to the student's tale about an absent dad.

Lady Nonks said:

"Those are the exact words my father said to me. "I will not father you, because I was not fathered"

Senzi Zwane wrote:

"This boy is so heartbroken and confused because he he had nobody to call and rely on a dad."

KaMangethe added:

"My dad is present but I don’t know his love."

Keorapetse wrote:

"I'm 34years old I tried to reach out to my dad for year but no luck so im giving my kids so much love as long as im alive i will be the greatest dad I never had."

Mmila hoped:

"May this child heal from the complexities that were caused by an absent father and may history never repeat itself."

Lucky Fortune added:

"I have bad experience with my absent father and break my heart into small pieces because he stay same street with me without saying anything."

Style By loeto remarked:

"I always say :Absent father they don't know how much they emotional damage their children its painful even if you don't have money, be there."

