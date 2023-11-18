A young lady who teaches English in South Korea has opened up to Briefly News about how her absent father impacted her life

The 24-year-old grew up poor but has vowed to help her family in any way she can to ensure her siblings and mom have a good life

In a follow-up conversation with Briefly News, Makhosi Mthembu also shared how she ensures her mom has an income every month

A young woman who overcame many hardships is living the life in South Korea, teaching English, and enjoying her time after previously working as a cleaner.

Makhosi Mthembu teaches in South Korea. Image: Makhosi Mthembu/Supplied.

Source: UGC

In a previous interview with Briefly News, Makhosi Mthembu shared how growing up with a single mother affected her and the various struggles she and her family faced.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, the young lady truly delves into how her absent father affected her childhood:

“I am a twin. I have a twin brother, so my father abandoned twins. My single unemployed mother raised twins on her own.”

KZN lady has no relationship with dad

Makhosi explains the pain of growing up, noting that she and her family could only afford bread once a month:

“My mother was able to buy mealie meal and come home with spinach and cabbages because she worked at a farm, so that’s how we grew up.”

The 24-year-old notes that she and her brother have an estranged relationship with their father who left them:

“I have a twin brother that I’m staying with at home. I do not have a relationship with my father because he abandoned us before we were born.

“When we found him at the age of 11, he had empty promises all the time and that broke the trust. He decided not to keep the relationship stable. But after he heard I was overseas, he tried to communicate with me, but I don’t think that’s a good idea because he was not there when I needed him the most.”

Teacher in South Korea helps mom

Makhosi not only supports her family by sending them money monthly, she has also created a sustainable income source that her mom can rely on:

“I started a rental business for my mother. I built cottages for her. People pay rent to her every month.”

Makhosi has a love for education and wants to study for her honours degree in education at UKZN in 2024.

