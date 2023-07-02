An ambitious doctoral student from KZN is determined to help unemployed young people in South Africa realise their potential

The 26-year-old, who is studying for a PhD in Biological Science, majoring in Parasitology, teaches English in China

Talking to Briefly News, Silindokuhle Mlondo shared how she endeavours to help young people find teaching jobs abroad

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A hard-working 26-year-old PhD student from Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is determined to help unemployed young people in South Africa.

Silindokuhle Mlondo is a PhD student from KZN. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Silindokuhle Mlondo is a doctoral student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), majoring in Biological Science, with a special interest in Parasitology.

The young woman also teaches English in Wuhan, China. She has been doing so since 2022 after her contract as an Assistant Agricultural Practitioner at the Department of Agriculture was terminated after three months.

In a conversation with Briefly News, Silindokuhle explained that she recently started a business to assist young people looking for teaching jobs overseas:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“After observing the increasing rate of unemployment in South Africa, I decided to establish a company, called Sli M Consulting, which deals with assisting people [who are] seeking employment abroad with the documentation needed and applications.”

PhD student shares passion for helping the unemployed

Silindokuhle initially started working in South Korea before obtaining a post in China. She states that many people were intrigued after she started posting about her journey online:

“I received a lot of inquiries from my social media audience because my journey developed an interest in them to relocate too.

“I aim to provide information and assistance to any graduate in South Africa who feels stuck because of unemployment. Taking inquiries from people takes so much of my time. This is why I have decided to monetise my consultations.”

The perseverant lady assists people by informing them about the processes required to apply for teaching jobs overseas, the documentation needed, and more.

KZN educated woman loves teaching overseas

Silindokuhle notes that while it was initially challenging for her to adapt to living overseas, once she found her rhythm, she started enjoying her work:

“Helping my students develop a better understanding of English is so fulfilling. Nothing excites me more than hearing them construct English sentences with so much confidence. It's a great feeling.”

The ambitious woman hopes to be a lecturer one day:

“Teaching English overseas is a great experience. I am slowly becoming an expert in designing lesson plans and learning material.

“The experience I am getting here will be very useful when I get appointed as a lecturer because that is what I aspire to be in the near future.”

The resilient teacher offers advice to young people in Mzansi:

“I call upon anyone who is unemployed in South Africa to come and join me in China and make a living for themselves while impacting the lives of Asian children.

“People can save enough money, go back home after a few years, and create employment for themselves by founding businesses.”

Motivated HR graduate sells kotas to make ends meet

In a related story, Briefly News also wrote about a stunning South African woman who recently graduated with a degree in Human Resource Management and started a kota business to survive.

Faith Maringa said that although she was looking for work that aligns with her studies, selling kotas helps her make ends meet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News