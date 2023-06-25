A lovely teacher from Johannesburg, who seems to love her job, shared a photo online

The young lady looked like she enjoyed teaching and had a gorgeous smile on her face

The passionate educator also looked beautiful, wearing a stunning green dress that suited her perfectly

A gorgeous teacher from Johannesburg has captured hearts on social media.

Tsholofelo komane clearly loves being a teacher. Image: Tsholofelo komane/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The young educator posted a photograph of herself on LinkedIn and wore a green dress that suited her figure perfectly.

People who saw the picture left the teacher with kind comments on her post.

LinkedIn user, Tsholofelo komane, who holds a Bachelor of Education from the University of South Africa, was lauded online.

Young teacher captures attention

Tsholofelo’s post received over 300 reactions online and many people left her sweet comments.

Here is what some commenters had to say:

Lufefe Majola left her a kind comment:

“Perfect teacher.”

Mokgabo Michelle Mmilareacted to her great beauty:

“You are so beautiful.”

Thato Nkitseng shared his views:

“Thank you, my lady. You are indeed an amazing educator. You are a star. Keep on shining, lady.”

Phumzile Duba wrote:

“You are so beautiful, lady colleague. Aditshatanga ke kwelicala.”

Abdul Wahab Blessings shared:

“Beautiful.”

Briefly News has written about a number of inspiring teachers who grind hard and impress peeps with their intellect and beauty.

ITWeb has previously written about how important teachers are, and how vital it is for these people to embrace technology to become better at their craft, especially in an increasingly digital-first age.

Source: Briefly News