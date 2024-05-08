The slain rapper, AKA's former bodyguard Anwar Khan, was back on duty and was seen protecting the USA singer Joe Thomas during his three-city tour in SA

This was after Khan was released on bail for allegedly looting millions of rands from the Fort Hare University

Some netizens reacted to Anwar Khan being the one bodyguard that had protected Joe Thomas during his time in Mzansi

AKA’s ex-bodyguard, Anwar Khan, protected Joe Thomas during his stay in SA. Image: @thesouthafrican, @realjoethomas

Late rapper AKA's bodyguard Anwar "Dogg" Khan was back on his job after he was arrested for money laundering, and he was seen protecting one of the top US singers.

Anwar Khan guards Joe Thomas

The South African celebrity bodyguard Anwar "Dogg" Khan has made headlines once again after he bragged about his daily rate for guarding Mzansi's prominent figures.

According to SowetanLive, Dogg was recently seen protecting the American singer Joe Thomas during his three-city tour in SA. This was just days after Khan was released on R200K bail at the Dimbaza magistrate's court for allegedly looting millions at the Fort Hare University.

However, some fans were concerned about the American star's safety as he was being guarded by a person who was facing criminal charges.

@SowetanLIVE also posted about Anwar out on the streets guarding Joe Thomas on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Just days after being released on bail for allegedly looting millions of rands from a university, celebrity bodyguard Anwar Khan was back on the social scene guarding American R&B star Joe Thomas who performed in Joburg on Tuesday night."

See the post below:

Fans worried about Joe Thomas

Shortly after netizens were made aware that Khan was guarding Joe Thomas, many were concerned about the star's safety. See the comments below:

@WFedele said:

"I hope Thomas was watching his back pockets."

@Bops_Peedee wrote:

"Is Joe Thomas aware that his so called protector is a crime king-pin who is on Bail."

Some fans commented on the fantastic time they had during his concert:

@YourFav_Sego commented:

"Joe Thomas, what an experience!"

@zikhonasodlaka mentioned:

"So Sjava performed izolo at the Joe Thomas show. Now I cannot stop listening to his music. Tyini thiza ndaze ndazi vimba into entle."

@1020cartel responded:

"Sjava turned it ALL THE WAY UP at Sun Arena on Tuesday."

Court unmasks, AKA murder suspects in Eswatini

In more AKA updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the faces of the rapper's alleged murderers who were arrested in Eswatini.

With their case postponed, Mzansi wishes the worst for the suspects, saying they need a fitting punishment for what they did.

