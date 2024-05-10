The Umkhokha: The Curse actor Nay Maps recently previewed his latest single on social media

The news and gossip page MDNews posted the video of the stay previewing his new single

Many netizens weren't happy and impressed with Nay Maps upcoming single Moya waseNdulo

'Umkhokha: The Curse' actor set to release his single 'Moya waseNdulo.' Image: @naymaps

Source: Instagram

Eh, media personality Nay Maps is a jack of all spades. The Umkhokha: The Curse actor recently shared a snippet of his upcoming single Moya waseNdulo.

Actor and singer Nay Maps's latest single underwhelms netizens

The former Uzalo actor Nay Maps has made headlines once again after he was praised for nailing his role as Sphamandla Mthembu in the popular telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse.

Recently, former The Queen star previewed his latest single on social media, and many netizens poured cold water over it. The video of the singer's song was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews and captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Nay Maps preview his latest single Moya waseNdulo."

Watch the video below:

Netizens give Nay Maps latest song a thumbs down

Many netizens commented on Nay Maps upcoming single. See some of the online reactions below:

@shukrani__ wrote:

"No one is gonna listen to this."

@Shonny_SA said:

"Acting doesn’t have money I’m convinced now because what is this."

@iamRTI responded:

"I thought he singing in Arab."

@mashianejt commented:

"At times I feel sorry for music producers, he had to lie to him and say it's a hit."

@LungzM responded:

"Not the Arab clothes but singing a Zulu Christina song."

@LesediMS_ reacted:

"Nkare he's taking this Mkhululi role too serious."

@BafanaSurprise mentioned:

"I hate poverty Man, the things we do for Money!.I am even embarrassed!"

@NeliMsomi said:

"He has a great voice but the autotune is ruining it. I will not subject my ears to this again."

Umkhokha: The Curse renewed for 2nd season

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's most-watched telenovela has some great news for their viewers, and this came after the whole drama of one of their cast members, Kini Shandu, who is facing disciplinary after his distasteful comments.

It has been confirmed that Umkhokha: The Curse is not going anywhere, as it has been renewed for a second season. The news was shared by entertainment commentator, Jabu Macdonald on his X, formerly Twitter, page recently.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News