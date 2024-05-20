A woman took to social media to share that she made her in-laws a bowl of noodles for Sunday dinner

Apart from the noodles, the woman also boiled some eggs and cooked viennas to add to the meal

Local online users filled the woman's comment section with laughter as they could not believe their eyes

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman made her in-laws a hearty bowl of noodles for Sunday dinner. Images: @rializah

Source: TikTok

When the in-laws are in town, one often buys the best ingredients to make the most exquisite meal. For one woman, that meant whipping up a bowl of noodles.

A woman using the handle @rializah took to TikTok to show social media users what she made for her husband's parents. While there are many brands from which to choose, the woman used Kellogg's cheese-flavoured noodles, a flavour most would not often go for.

Fortunately for the in-laws, the makoti added boiled eggs and cooked viennas to the bowl, so they had more than just noodles to enjoy.

The lady captioned her video:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Tada! It ended in tears. Not my Venda in-laws waiting for pap (vhuswa), then I decided to surprise them with noodles."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens find humour in woman's Sunday dinner for in-laws

Social media user could not contain their laughter in the woman's comment section.

Using a crying emoji, @iviwe700 spoke about the flavour the woman chose:

"Cheese flavour makes it worse."

@rachietatenda shared what one of their relatives did for their in-laws:

"My cousin once married a South African lady, then took her to Zimbabwe. She prepared bread and eggs for dinner for the in-laws."

@silungile asked the woman:

"Are you deliberately trying to get out of makoti duties for life?"

@_khomotso2 jokingly shared:

"You are testing your in-laws. Soon they'll call a family meeting with your family."

It seems the meal might have been for the woman's kids. When @nombulelozinhle1 joked that the lady had the "audacity to garnish" the noodles and called her dedicated, the makoti commented:

"Anything for my kids. I am not compromising when it comes to my kids."

Toddler covers himself with noodles

Briefly News previously reported about a toddler who tried to feed himself noodles. However, a majority of the meal ended up on his body.

Long strands of noodles were hanging from his head, shoulders, belly, and face. The baby refused to give up on feeding himself as he still had some noodles in his hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News