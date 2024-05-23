A South African man left his family hungry after he cooked a pot of bright blue pap for dinner

The video shows the blue concoction being stirred while the family expresses their confusion and disappointment in the background

The young man claimed he was experimenting, and the blue pap had flavour, but the family was not convinced

A family was left stressed, defeated and hungry after their brother decided to cook blue pap!

Man cooks blue pap for family

A TikTok video shared by @kamo.mogana shows someone stirring the blue-cooked maize meal, and the family's voices can be heard complaining in the background.

They asked why the young man decided to waste food by cooking blue pap, what possessed him, and what they would have for dinner.

The mother can even be heard saying her son should have cooked his pap in a small pot for himself instead of wasting food and ruining their supper.

The young man responds in amusement, saying he was experimenting and that the odd-coloured pap had flavour.

"We were hungry, but we still didn’t want to eat ," @kamo.mogana said in her caption.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Blue pap has SA cracking jokes

The video sparked laughter and funny comments from netizens who were baffled and amused by the strange pot of blue pap.

pretty said:

"Your mom sounds so sweet ."

MtakaMnceh07 commented:

"Woze Goli. Ay ukuhamba ukubona ngempela (Come to Jozi. To go is to see for real)."

233black said:

"Ayingeke (No ways)."

user4426811968806 reacted:

"Aii yivale mfana."

Mbali asked:

"Nike na fainta nonke futhi? (You've all fainted before?)."

sego_phant · Friend

"'line flavour' (It has flavour)."

