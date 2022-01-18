Days of Our Lives teasers for February 2022: Leo's mum is unveiled

Since Leo and Xander are messing up Sonny and Victor's lives, Will requests John to help Sonny bring down Leo by finding Leo's mother. The duo suspects she has vital information that will destroy Leo. Find out from Days of Our Lives teasers for February 2022.

In other Days of Our Lives' February episodes, Leo tries to blackmail Sonny into marrying him for sex, and John discovers his ex-lover, Diana, Leo's mum. Meanwhile, Marlena wants Will to win back Sonny's love. Will she convince Leo's mother to get Will and Sonny out of this situation?

Days of Our Lives teasers for February 2022

Sarah and Eric's relationship will stir mixed reactions from viewers. First, she takes Holly to Eric without informing the child's mother. As a result, Chloe begins to worry about Eric filling for the child's sole custody in future. Later, Eric dates Sarah despite her ex requesting him to reconcile them. Here are more updates:

Tuesday, 1st February 2022

Episode 13506 (620)

Chad asks JJ to help him win back Abigail's love but urges Ben to break up with Ciara. Meanwhile, Ciara spots Claire and Tripp's intimate moment at the loft. Tripp later realizes Ciara is in a bad mood because of Ben.

Tripp hears about Stefan's arrest from Roman and passes the information to Claire and Ciara. Elsewhere, Leo and Xander are giving Sonny and Victor a hard time. However, Sonny and Will are plotting Leo's downfall.

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 13507 (621)

Ciara confronts Ben for helping Claire ruin her relationship with Tripp. Elsewhere, Melinda convinces Abigail to sue Gabi and Chad, and Chad tells JJ his secret plan for Abigail. Meanwhile, Eve misinterprets Chloe and Brady's closeness, unaware she is only consoling him for missing Tate.

JJ later asks Haley what she is hiding from Kayla, and Chloe is enraged when Maggie informs her over the phone that Holy is not around. Meanwhile, Sarah surprises Eric by taking Holly to his place.

Thursday, 3rd February 2022

Episode 13508 (622)

Instead of attending Abigail's romantic dinner, Chad arranges a family dinner for JJ, Jennifer, and Abigail. The trio is dumbfounded when Jack suddenly joins them.

Elsewhere, Chad offers Eve a job at DiMera Enterprises in Paris. Chloe tells Brady that she is worried about Eric demanding Holly's sole custody.

Rex's unexpected return interrupts Eric and Sarah's plans, and Haley swears that she hasn't told Kayla about Melinda being Haley's big sister. Later, JJ walks in on a private conversation.

Friday, 4th February 2022

Episode 13509 (623)

Eve reminds Jack of his weaknesses when he begins to avoid Jennifer. Finally, Abigail and Abigail discuss their relationship after thanking him for fixing the Deveraux family dinner.

Rex wants to win back Sarah's love. Unfortunately, she gets upset when Eric helps him find a place to stay. Kayla advises Eve to take Chad's job offer, and Melinda panics because she suspects JJ overheard her saying she is related to Haley.

Monday, 7th February 2022

Episode 13510 (624)

Rex persuades Eric to help him woo Sarah. Later, Sarah recognizes Xander when they meet for the first time in Salem. The man blackmailed Nicole into marriage. Later, Sarah reveals to Eric that Xander is alive.

Meanwhile, Leo pushes Xander to accept his offer, and JJ pressures Haley to tell him her deepest secret. Will tells Sonny that John is helping him track Leo's mum, and Abe admits to Melinda that he has a crush on Abigail.

Tuesday, 8th February 2022

Episode 13511 (625)

Rex tries to talk to Sarah about their relationship in vain and later learns from Chloe that she is no longer dating Lucas. Elsewhere, Eric attacks Xander. Eli later informs the arrogant Xander that they have enough evidence against him.

Ted coaxes Stefan to give Ben the middle finger. Hope notifies Ben that Ciara visited Theo in South Africa, while Gabi will work with Chad at DiMera since he has been reinstated as the CEO. Finally, Kate tries to make amends with Abigail.

Wednesday, 9th February 2022

Episode 13512 (626)

After Stefan gets out of jail, he ruins Chad's plan to return Gabi's woman. The brothers also start competing for the family business' leadership. Rafe finds Ted telling Hope about Stefan's release. As a result, he accuses her of prioritizing her feud against Ben above her responsibility.

Everyone discovers the footage of Xander shooting Marlena is missing after Eli and Lani tell Abe and Sheila about it. Rex finds Eric and Sarah in a compromising position and uses that for personal gain.

Thursday, 10th February 2022

Episode 13513 (627)

Eric leaves Sarah and Rex when he discovers that Xander is getting out of jail. As a result, Rex discloses to Sarah that Eric cheated on her with someone she trusts. Therefore, Sarah runs off, and Rex later talks with Chloe about his dilemma.

Also, Hope notifies Rafe that Xander regained his freedom because the cops lost evidence against him. Meanwhile, Xander persuades Victor to make a deal with him.

Afterwards, Sonny tells Victor how to bring Leo down to protect the family and save the business. Meanwhile, Leo assures Xander that he will help him get what he wants, and Sonny calls Will to talk about Leo.

Friday, 11th February 2022

Episode 13514 (628)

Rex comes looking for Sarah at Eric's place in the morning, unaware that Eric fell into her seductive trap the previous night. Later, Rex admits to his mum (Kate) that loving Sarah was a mistake.

Abigail and Charlotte stop by the DiMera Enterprises as Chad and Stefan wait for the board to decide who will oversee the company. Brady makes peace with Victor and Gabi visits Kate's hotel room, believing Stefan is their common enemy.

Monday, 14th February 2022

Episode 13515 (629)

Eric is upset when he finds Sarah with Xander, and Kyla helps Jennifer search for Rolf's diary because the latter desperately needs Jack to regain his memory.

Meanwhile, Jack confronts Eve for telling Jennifer that she and Jack would secretly get married. Eventually, Brady questions Sonny and Leo's relationship. Meanwhile, Leo realizes Xander is fooling him.

Tuesday, 15th February 2022

Episode 13516 (630)

Jennifer and Eve argue over Jack. Later, JJ tells Jack why he attempted suicide, and Jack discloses to Eve that he wants to face Abe. Finally, Haley reveals to Kayla what she told Marlena privately.

Kayla and Tripp examine how Stefan was acquitted, and Hope discovers Ted is back in town to surprise Kate. Later, Abe admits it was his fault when Melinda reprimands Hope and Eli regarding Xander.

Wednesday, 16th February 2022

Episode 13517 (631)

Claire decides to date Tripp, and Haley bonds with JJ. Hope inquiries about Ted and Kate's relationship. Elsewhere, the board declares Chad and Stefan as DiMera's co-CEOs.

Gabi gets aggressively defensive when Eli points out negative changes in her, and Abigail tells Jennifer that Stefan will prevent Chad from reuniting with his family.

Thursday, 17th February 2022

Episode 13518 (632)

Eric refuses to help Rex win back Sarah. Meanwhile, Sarah is disappointed to see Xander upon waking up from a beautiful dream about Eric. Jennifer's article about a stiff opponent in the mayoral race upsets Abe. Also, he and Jack are surprised to learn that Melinda Trask is running for the same seat.

JJ confronts Haley about Melinda joining politics. As a result, Haley visits Melinda to caution her about exposing her secret. But, will Melinda guard the lady's secret?

JJ begs Haley to share her problems with him, and Xander interrupts when Brady's moment of disclosing to Chloe that Victor has made him the CEO of Titan.

Friday, 18th February 2022

Episode 13519 (633)

Rex faces Eric and Sarah for being romantically involved behind his back. Later, Marlena helps Eric discover what he feels for Sarah and encourages Will to fight for Sonny's love.

Elsewhere, Leo admits to Sonny he desperately needs sex, and Marlena tells Will that John found who he was looking for. Xander tells Eve to retrieve Rolf's diary from him. Meanwhile, Jack returns to Eve even after Jennifer warns him about her for a second time.

Monday, 21st February 2022

Episode 13520 (634)

Eric finds Sarah and Rex having a reconciliation kiss. Rex pleads with him to make friends with Sarah after she leaves. Meanwhile, Sarah tells Maggie about Xander her reconciliation with Rex.

Leo is shocked when his mother, Diana, visits him. However, Sonny interrupts the reunion. Meanwhile, Will discusses Leo's mum with Marlena in John's presence.

Hopefully, the break will get rid of Leo. Elsewhere, when Melinda Trask threatens Marlena about protecting Haley's secret, Marlena criticizes her selfishness.

Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

Episode 13521 (635)

Edgy Ben is upset with Claire and Tripp for not being concerned with Ciara. Later, Tripp is enraged upon discovering that Claire and Ben conspired to ruin his relationship with Ciara.

Haley rejects JJ's help regarding her immigration status since there is nothing he can do about it. Jennifer notifies Adrienne of the worries she holds about Jack.

Elsewhere, Jack resists Eve's advances and goes to JJ's apartment. JJ confesses that he knows Haley's secret, and Sarah and Rex's reunion shocks Marlena.

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

Episode 13522 (636)

While Eli is querying Hope about her connection with Ted, the man drops by to seek her advice about applying for the DA job. Later, Hope sends Ciara a message inquiring about her whereabouts, unaware that she has been abducted.

Will tells Diana that Leo is forcing Sonny to marry him then checks on Sonny later. Diana runs into Marlena after confronting Leo. Later, Adrienne also faces Leo when Sonny tells him that he wants to sleep with him.

Thursday, 24th February 2022

Episode 13523 (637)

Marlena urges Diana (Leo's mum) to disclose the secret information to help Will and Sonny. Later, John confronts Diana. Hope panics when she realizes Ciara has been missing since her plane from South Africa landed. She suggests to Ted that Ben might have kidnapped Ciara and begs for Marlena's help. Meanwhile, Ciara is with a mysterious abductor.

Friday, 25th February 2022

Episode 13524 (638)

John is startled to know his ex (Diana Colville) is Leo's mother. Meanwhile, Hope presses Marlena to reveal what she last discussed with Ben. Ben find Hope and Ted looking for clues about Ciara's whereabouts in his motel room. Seemingly, they broke in.

Elsewhere, Claire and Tripp reconcile and rekindle their love. Ciara stops struggling with the handcuffs when someone walks into the room and takes off her blindfolds. She is shocked to see Ben's sister, Jordan.

Monday, 28th February 2022

Episode 13525 (639)

Hope still believes Ben abducted Ciara despite him denying the allegations. Hence, Ted advises detective Hope to focus on her work. Viewers watch flashbacks of Ciara meeting Jordan in the plane's cabin, and Jordan later visits Abigail without notice.

Stefan saves Chloe's life, and the troubled Abigail resists Julie's pleas to forgive Chad. Meanwhile, Kate checks on Chad and discovers he has no grudge against her because she helped Gabi. Elsewhere, Lani and Eli confess their love for each other. However, something interrupts their intimate moment.

Sarah

She tells Eric that Xander, the man who blackmailed Nicole into marriage, is alive. Eric then spots her with the same man. However, by this time, Eric is already in love with Sarah. Later, Sarah reconciles with Rex, who begs the duo to remain friends.

Chad

Chad reunites JJ, Jennifer, and Abigail. Also, JJ helps him win back Abigail's love. However, his brother, Stefan, gets out of prison and ruins everything. He prevents Chad from reuniting their family and influences the board to make him the co-CEO.

Catch all episodes disclosed in Days of Our Lives teasers for February 2022 on e.tv every weekday at 16h45. The network is on StarSat C160, DStv C194 (Mzansi) & C250 (eAfrica feed), and Openview C104.

Source: Briefly News