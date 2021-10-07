Law of the Heart 2 teasers for November 2021: Chaos arise on Julia's wedding day

Lucia is shocked to learn that Pablo has proposed to Julia. She later rejects Pablo and Julia's advice. They want her to betray her father by snitching him to the police. However, Lucia opens up to them about the secrets her dad shared with her. Law of the Heart 2 teasers for November 2021 has more updates about the upcoming episodes.

100 Days to Fall in Love will replace the Law of the Heart series on Monday, 15th November 2021. Telemundo's loyal viewers will miss this series after watching its emotional finale season. Law of the Heart is one of those Colombian series that attract millions of people worldwide. Its original name is La Ley Del Corazon.

Law of the Heart 2 teasers for November 2021

In the November episodes of Law of the Heart, Vallejo takes Lucia out. He even trusts her enough to tell her about his childhood. The police arrest Vallejo later. What did he do, and why was he getting close to Lucia?

Monday, 1st November 2021

The eye-catchy décor in Maria Cristina's house fascinates Maria del Pilar, Julia, and Catalina. Elsewhere, Marcos shares his frustration with Evelyn.

Tuesday, 2nd November 2021

Pablo publicly proposes to Julia. Meanwhile, Maria Cristina receives a phone call but cannot recognize the caller.

Wednesday, 3rd November 2021

Julia and Pablo's engagement shocks Lucia. Elsewhere, Alfredo helps Julia calm down when she meets Karime in prison and loses her temper.

Thursday, 4th November 2021

Alicia secretly gives a journalist a USB drive that someone gave her in court. Meanwhile, Olarte appreciates Judge Araminta Valbuena's support.

Friday, 5th November 2021

Lucia opens up to Marcos about how Jaime's death is affecting her. Julia and Maria Cristina remember the past while going through old family photos.

Saturday, 6th November 2021

Julia requests Alfredo to keep her posted about Karime's case. Vallejo appreciates Lucia for calling as they enjoy their meal at a restaurant.

Sunday, 7th November 2021

After examining Erik's backup hard drive, prosecutor Ayala explains to Alfredo that his team found nothing linked to Jaime or Maria Cristina.

Monday, 8th November 2021

Mahecha urges Marcos to fight for Evelyn. Elsewhere, Vallejo shares his childhood experiences with Lucia, and Alfredo gives Carmen some documents.

Tuesday, 9th November 2021

Marcos meets Edwin in Evelyn's house while the depressed Ramon attempts suicide.

Wednesday, 10th November 2021

Vallejo holds a meeting with Juan David's attorney. Pablo and Julia advise Lucia to report her father. However, she is double-minded about this idea.

Thursday, 11th November 2021

Marcos informs Lola that Frank sent her the flowers she is watering. Elsewhere, Vallejo confides in Lucia.

Friday, 12th November 2021

Maria Cristina reads Juan David's letter while Lola gets a strange package. Lucia reveals to Julia and Pablo what her dad told her.

Saturday, 13th November 2021

Lola informs Marcos that she will reconcile with Mahecha while the police detain Vallejo.

Sunday, 14th November 2021

In the Law of the Heart's final episode, Lucia calls Marcos to inform him that Julia is in danger. He was preparing for Julia and Pablo's wedding. What has happened to her?

Mahecha and Marcos

Mahecha inspires Marcos to keep pressing on until he wins back Evelyn's heart. Unfortunately, Marcos meets Edwin in her house when he pays her a surprise visit. On the other hand, Frank informs Lola that Franks sent her flowers. However, she assures him that she will give her relationship with Mahecha another chance.

Maria Cristina

The prosecutor does not find evidence linked to Jaime or Maria Cristina in Erik's backup hard drive. Meanwhile, Maria Cristina receives a strange call, then a letter from Juan David days later. Julia and Alfredo keenly follow Karime's case, and Alfredo secretly gives Carmen some vital documents later.

Law of the Heart 2 teasers for November 2021 have highlighted the best scenes in each episode. However, it could not exhaust all the captivating twists lying ahead. Therefore, watch Law of the Heart on Telemundo daily at 21h00 to enjoy every mystery that unfolds.

