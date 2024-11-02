Kaizer Chiefs were unable to get revenge against Mamelodi Sundowns, as the Brazilians thrashed Amakhosi 4-0 at the FNB Stadium in the Carling Knockout quarter-final stage.

A rampant first half from Masandawana saw them go into the break with a 3-0 lead, courtesy of a brace from Iqraam Rayners and a lone striker from Peter Shalulile.

Khuliso Mudau put the game to bed in the second half after scoring a sensational goal to send Kaizer Chiefs out of the Carling Knockout Cup.

Mamelodi Sundowns thrash Kaizer Chiefs in their Carling Knockout quarter-final clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. Photo: @Masandawana.

Sundowns thrash Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns scored the first goal of the game in the 14th minute after Rayners converted from the spot kick after Ribeiro went down under a challenge from Blom in the 13th minute.

The former Stellenbosch striker doubled Sundowns' lead eight minutes after the first as he fired with precision past Fiarce Ntwari in the 22nd minute.

The Rwandan goalkeeper kept the scores at 2-0 when he denied Shalulile after Inacio Miguel gave away possession on the edge of the Chiefs box.

The game was suspended in the 33rd minute when the home fans invaded the pitch in an attempt to reach the centre referee Luxolo Badi.

Shalulile's second attempt on goal was out of reach for Ntwari in the 40th minute. The Namibian striker met Modiba's cross with a neat touch to give Sundowns a 3-0 lead before the break.

Kaizer Chiefs' struggle in the game continued after they were reduced to 10 men. Summer signing Miguel was shown a second yellow card for a foul in the 54th minute.

South African international Khuliso Mudau scored a sublime goal in the 61st minute after lobbing the ball over the on-rushing Ntwari to make the score 4-0 in favour of the Brazilians.

Masandawana were close to scoring the fifth goal in the 76th minute, but Latlhaku's effort went wide off the target with just Ntwari left to beat.

The Brazilians are now on course to win their first cup competition since 2022 after booking a place in the Carling Knockout semi-finals.

