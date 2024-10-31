Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has shared his thoughts on his team's draw against Magesi FC in the Premier Soccer League

The Tunisian tactician pointed out some of the mistakes the match official made in the game that cost them match

The Soweto giants mentor also expressed his frustration over the absence of the Video Assistant Referee in the PSL

Nasreddine Nabi discussed the two mistakes the match officials made during Kaizer Chiefs' draw against Magesi FC in the Premier Soccer League on Wednesday evening.

The Soweto giants came from two goals down to salvage a draw against the newly promoted Betway Premiership side.

In the opening six minutes, Wonderboy Makhubu put the home side into the lead, with Edmore Chirambadare scoring a free-kick to double their lead before two quick goals from Mduduzi Shabalala earned a deserved draw for the Glamour Boys.

Two mistakes ref made during Kaizer Chiefs' clash with Magesi

In an interview with SuperSportTV, as per iDiskiTimes, Nabi claimed the match official made two big errors that affected the outcome between Kaizer Chiefs and Magesi.

The Tunisian mentor insisted that his team was denied a clear penalty, and the free-kick awarded to the home side that led to their second goal should've been awarded to Amakhosi instead.

"Obviously, we are very disappointed, but we have to talk about how the officials are officiating the game," he said.

"We believe that it's more than the time that VAR comes into this beautiful league, the PSL, because we think that there was a penalty on Duba. Everyone is going to see the images.

"And the second goal they scored, it's a free-kick for us, but it becomes a free-kick for them, which gives them the second goal."

The Soweto Giants gaffer further asked for the introduction of a Video Assistant Referee in the PSL, as it could reduce the mistakes made by the match officials in league games.

"We don't want to put pressure on anybody; we know the referees are human beings and make mistakes too," the former AS FAR Rabat coach added.

"But we urge the body officials of the league to bring VAR to help the referees because every time we feel that we are being punished every game."

Kaizer Chiefs robbed of clear penalty

Briefly News earlier reported that a former PSL referee claimed Kaizer Chiefs were robbed of a clear penalty in the clash with SuperSport United.

The Glamour Boys lost the tie 1-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, courtesy of a first-half goal from Tashreeq Morris.

