Kaizer Chiefs continued their poor run of form in the Betway Premiership, settling for a draw against Magesi FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Dikwena were close to claiming all three points, with goals from Wonderboy Makhubu and Edmore Chirambadare putting them in pole position.

Nasreddine Nabi's side fought back in the match's closing stages, with Mduduzi Shabalala scoring a brace to earn a 2-2 draw for the Soweto giants.

Mdu Shabalala in action during Kaizer Chiefs' clash with Magesi FC in the Premier Soccer League on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs drew against Magesi FC in PSL

The home side scored an early goal after Wonderboy Makhubu headed John Mokone's cross in from a close range in the sixth minute.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Amakhosi came close to levelling the scoreline in the 16th minute through Vilakazi, but his effort was placed over the bar.

Ranga Chivaviro got another chance to score Kaizer Chiefs' first goal of the game, but Magesi's goalkeeper Chipezeze saved his header from Vilakazi's cross.

Chipezeze saves Shabalala's shot in the first half's closing seconds as the home side heads to the dressing room with a lead on the break.

The Glamour Boys picked up where they left off in the first half, continuing to trouble Magesi's goalkeeper, but they failed to hit the back of the net.

Despite pressure from Kaizer Chiefs, Magesi was the first team to score a goal in the second half to double their lead.

Edmore Chirambadare curled in a beautiful free-kick in the 72nd minute to give the home side a 2-0 lead.

Nabi's team came all out after conceding the second goal, and it paid off: two quickfire goals from Shabalala in the 77th and 78th minutes levelled the score.

Amakhosi's winless run in the Premier Soccer League has now reached three, while Magesi's good run against the top sides continues.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News