Nabi Suffers Huge Blow Ahead of Kaizer Chiefs’ Clash With Magesi, Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their forthcoming games both in the Premier Soccer League and Carling Knockout

The Soweto-based club will face Magesi and PSL defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their next games

Nasreddine Nabi's side suffered their second defeat of the season in the Betway Premiership after losing against SuperSport United

Nasreddine Nabi has suffered a huge blow ahead of Kaizer Chiefs' upcoming matches against Magesi and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Glamour Boys will face Magesi in their next fixture in the Betway Premiership, while their second tie against Masandawana will be in the Carling Knockout.

The Soweto giants lost their second game of the season in the Premier Soccer League against SuperSport United over the weekend, with Tashreeq Morris scoring the only goal of the game in the closing stages of the first half.

Nasreddine Nabi could be without one of his key players in their next games in the Betway Premiership and Carling Knockout. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs suffer huge blow ahead Magesi, Sundowns ties

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Kaizer Chiefs will be without one of their key players for their mouthwatering games against Magesi and Sundowns.

Amakhosi lost Edson Castillo to a severe injury during their 1-0 loss to SuperSport. The Venezuelan international suffered the injury after a reckless challenge from Bilal Baloyi.

The Soweto-based club released an official statement on their website and social media pages to confirm Castillo's injury and the period he would be on the sidelines.

"It is with great dismay that we announce that Edson Castillo will be sidelined for a period of four to five months due to a fractured fibula sustained during the match against SuperSport United on Saturday evening in Polokwane," the club stated.

"The serious injury occurred in the first half as a result of a vicious tackle on him inside the opponents' 18-yard box."

Nasreddine Nabi backs Kaizer Chiefs' prospects

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs mentor Nasreddine Nabi has backed the club's young prospects, saying their best is yet to come.

Nabi said he has been impressed by the group of youngsters at Chiefs, which includes Samkelo Zwane, Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi, and Wandile Duba.

