Nasreddine Nabi Has a New War Chest for the January Transfer Window
- Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have backed coach Nasreddine Nabi by giving him an increased transfer budget ahead of the January window
- While the amount was not revealed, a Briefly News source said the club will support Nabi’s pursuit of their top targets
- Chiefs fans celebrated the news on social media as they backed Nabi to deliver silverware to the club that last tasted success in 2015
Kaizer Chiefs’ recruitment plans have been boosted by the club’s decision to improve the transfer budget before the January window.
The Soweto giants are keen to add more talent to their squad as they look to win silverware for the first time since 2015.
One area Chiefs have publicly looked to improve is the club’s attack after several locally and foreign-based strikers have been linked with the club.
Nasreddine Nabi will have cash to spend
Nabi will have a new transfer budget, according to the tweet below:
According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, management has been pleased with Nabi’s progress and wants to bring in stars such as Gaston Sirino, who made an instant impact at the club.
The source said:
“The club has high ambitions, and the changes have been easy to see from the results on the field. To keep things going well and for the future, the club has increased coach Nabi’s transfer budget for the upcoming window in January. One of the areas the club is looking into is the attack, so a new striker and winger will be a priority.”
Amakhosi fans are happy
Chiefs fans celebrated the news on social media, predicting that the Soweto club will reclaim their place at the summit of Mzansi football.
Klaas Kalla Moos is excited:
“This NEW Kaizer Chiefs team, coach Nabi & his technical team reminds me of when Klopp arrived at Liverpool; the rest is history.”
Dlakubi Bongmusa noticed the change:
“This Kaizer Chiefs team is undergoing a massive transformation.”
Mothokoa Matlalepoo predicts success:
“This work in progress will transform into success. All thanks to the management for their efforts to redeem the image and reputation of the team.”
Lonwabo Tokwe is happy:
“That’s music to our ears.”
Mcebisi Ciko warned rivals:
“The giant is slowly awakening.”
