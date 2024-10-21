Uruguayan midfielder Gaston Sirino said he is glad to accept responsibility at new club Kaizer Chiefs

The attacking midfielder joined Chiefs from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the start of the current season and has delivered several man-of-the-match performances

Local football fans praised Sirino on social media, saying the midfield maestro has fit in perfectly at Amakhosi

Midfielder Gaston Sirino said he is happy to shine at Kaizer Chiefs since his arrival at the start of the 2024/2025 season.

The Chiefs player has hit the ground running at the Soweto club after scoring twice in four matches and earning multiple Man of the Match Awards.

Gaston Sirino has been in good form since joining Kaizer Chiefs. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Sirino scored upon his return from injury against SuperSport United as Chiefs strolled to a 4-0 victory on Saturday, 19 October 2024, in the Carling Knockout Cup.

Gaston Sirino is happy at Kaizer Chiefs

Sirino speaks about his start at Kaizer Chiefs in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Sirino is enjoying his time at Chiefs and praised coach Nasreddine Nabi for bringing a winning mentality to the club.

Sirino said:

"It's a big responsibility to play for Kaizer Chiefs, but I'm here to help the team. I also think the change of mentality [under coach Nabi] has been important to all of us because he changed the mentality to win every game."

Fans praised Sirino

Local football fans praised Sirino on social media, saying the Uruguayan has been a great signing for the Soweto giants.

Musa Justo Ngubane respects Sirino:

"It's a responsibility he enjoys, a big player with a big heart and winning mentality."

Malebza Mailula says Chiefs is a better fit for the player:

"He didn't play like that at Sundowns."

Drogba Dats Jnr Bogacu is a fan:

"Breadwinner."

Aubrey Motsamai says Chiefs need Sirino:

"Kaizer Chiefs is a one-man team. Without Sirino, they fire blanks."

Thato Khumalo admires the star:

"He fitted in like a glove in that Kaizer Chiefs setup. Proud of you, Papi, keep shining."

