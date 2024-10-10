Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma said the club are taking every match seriously this season under new coach Nasreddine Nabi

The shot-stopper said Nabi had brought a new experience to the side as they prepare for a friendly against Marumo Gallants on Sunday, 13 October 2024

Local football fans said on social media that it is time for Chiefs to prove they can match their ambitions

Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma said new coach Nasreddine Nabi has high demands for his players after their impressive 2024/2025 season start.

The Amakhosi shot-stopper said the club is enjoying Nabi's start to the season and is looking forward to the mid-season friendly against Marumo Gallants on Sunday, 13 October 2024.

Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma says Nasreddine Nabi ha changed the team's mindset. Image: Brucebvuma_44/Instagram and KaizerChiefs/Twitter.

Bvuma said that although the Cufa Cup match is billed as friendly, the Soweto giants will approach every game seriously, and fans believe the club can win silverware this season.

Bruce Bvuma appreciates new mindset at Kaizer Chiefs

Bvuma speaks about the new coaching staff at Chiefs in the tweet below:

According to iDisiki Times, Bvuma followed in the footsteps of teammate Brandon Petersen, who said the new coaching team has brought something different to Soweto.

Bvuma said:

"It feels different, not only because we started the way we started, but the mentality has changed a lot. We are taking games very seriously, not that we haven't in the past, but it feels different. The coaches they've brought in is like a different experience, and it's been working for us.

Fans want Chiefs to deliver

Local football fans said on social media that it is time for Chiefs to deliver while they questioned the need for the friendly against Gallants.

Rethabile Dlaminey says Chiefs have a weakness:

"The difference is goalkeepers. They are letting the club down; no one wants to step up and play for the badge."

Ntibane If wants Chiefs to show their improvement on the field:

"Players of this team talk too much."

Sibusiso Benson is confused:

"They call it a friendly game, but a cup is involved. I don't understand."

Thembinkosi Mgcina Siroro expects a top performance:

"Meaning they'll be ruthless in the Cufa Cup."

Travis Hushley is excited:

"The real team is playing this weekend."

