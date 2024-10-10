Kaizer Chiefs supporters said they expect silverware this season after the club's changes have already produced improvements from last season

New coach Nasreddine Nabi and transfers have already made an impact at Naturena, making fans believe their trophy drought will end

Local football fans backed Chiefs to find success on social media, while others believe the side will continue their barren run

Changes at Kaizer Chiefs have improved the club's performances and revived its fans' desire for silverware.

The Soweto giants last won silverware in 2015, winning the PSL title. Last season, the club finished a lowly tenth in the league.

Kaizer Chiefs fans back new coach Nasreddine Nabi to end their trophy drought. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Along with a new coach, Nasreddine Nabi, the club has also welcomed seven new stars, while recently, assistant coach Dillon Sheppard was promoted to co-coach of the development side.

Kaizer Chiefs fans are confident

Chiefs fans speak about their ambitions in the video below:

New signings Gaston Sirino and Inacio Miguel have stood out for the club, while Nabi has identified a new striker as their transfer priority in the January transfer window.

In their pursuit for new silverware, Chiefs will face SuperSport United in the last 16 of the Carling Knockout Cup while they have won two out of their three opening PSL matches.

Fans back Chiefs for silverware

Local football fans said on social media that Chiefs will win silverware this season as they believe the club is on the rise.

Asanda Msobho Nxumalo is confident:

"We will win trophies, starting with the Black Label Knockout Cup. MARK MY WORDS."

Kalawa Chakala Makgobathe backs Chiefs:

"It's possible for Chiefs to win a trophy this season. Only haters will say Chiefs will not win. As Chiefs supporters, we believe that the mighty Amakhosi will win."

Limnandzi Happiness Limza asked a question:

"Where is Bongani Sam? He is a quality player, that one."

Obakeng Mogane Kgaje is pessimistic:

"The only trophy you can win is your own Cufa Cup."

Thando Nkt Eswatini does not rate a new signing:

"I'm certainly not content with our new goalie; I think he lacks many goalkeeping qualities, and I'd choose Bvuma over all the goalkeepers at KC."

Abuti Ishi says Chiefs must prove themselves worthy:

"If Chiefs don't win this unofficial, unrecognized trophy, they should forget about League, Nedbank and Carling Cup."

Messdona Mercy is a loyal supporter:

"Kaizer Chiefs; The only team that matters in South Africa."

Andries Phoshoko backs Amakhosi:

"Khosi 4 life."

Mighty Nabi supports Nabi:

"That's Nabi's effect."

Karabo Makuwa says Chiefs will impress this season:

"We are going to show them flames."

