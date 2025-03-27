South Africa are still in hot waters after violating a FIFA rule during one of their World Cup qualifiers last week

The Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos started Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho despite accumulating two yellow cards before the tie

The debate about South Africa violating the rule is still on as report emerges on how FIFAF punished countries for breaking similar rule

South Africa are currently having an amazing run in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series as they sit on top of Group C with 13 points out of six matches.

Bafana Bafana claimed four victories, a draw, and a loss, so far in the qualifying phase, but could have their points reduce after violating FIFA's rule in one of the matches in the international break.

Hugo Broos' side violated the FIFA rule during their 2-0 win over Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, in Polokwane City, on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Bafana Bafana may face similar punishment as Ethiopia & Nigeria

Bafana Bafana could have three points deducted from the 13 points they've gathered so far in the qualifiers after fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho.

Broos started Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena, who should've been suspended for the tie as he had already been booked twice in the World Cup qualifiers before the match.

The former SuperSport United midfielder was booked in Bafana Bafana's first-leg tie against Benin Republic in November 2023, and the second yellow was against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in June 2024.

FIFA punished Ethiopia during the 2014 World Cup qualifiers for a similar offence. The Walyas fielded Minyahile Beyene in their 2-1 win over Botswana despite accumulating yellow cards in previous matches.

The Ethiopian Football Federation gave the excuse of administrative error but it didn't hold grounds as they were punished for it.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, FIFA disciplinary committee slapped Ethiopia with a $6,348 fine and awarded a 3-0 win to Botswana.

Ethiopia's situation was unique as Botswana didn't file any complaint to FIFA before the World Football Governing Body’s disciplinary committee took action.

Nigeria, who are also in South Africa's group, were also sanctioned by FIFA for the same situation similar to Mokoena's case.

The Super Eagles fielded Abdullahi Shehu in their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria which ended in a 1-1 draw in Constantine. Nigeria had already booked a place in the competition before the match, so the punishment didn't cost them dearly.

According to a report by Punch NG, FIFA awarded a 3-0 win to Algeria after finding Nigeria guilty of the fielding an ineligible player against the Desert Foxes.

FIFA released an official statement to confirm Nigeria's punishment for violating the rule against Algeria.

“The match is declared to be forfeited and awarded 3-0 in favour of Algeria, with the NFF also receiving a fine of 6,000 Swiss Franc," the statement reads.

"This sanction bears no impact on the final result of the preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup since Nigeria had already qualified before the match took place."

Source: Briefly News