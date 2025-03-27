South Africa are cruising on top of Group C in the CAF World Cup qualifying series but could have their points deducted

Bafana Bafana fielded an ineligible player against the Crocodiles of Lesotho, and it could cost them three points if found guilty

A sports journalist has stated those who are to blame for the mistake of using a suspended player against Lesotho

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are going strong in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but it faces a big issue that could cost the campaign dearly.

Hugo Broos’ side's 2-0 win over Lesotho in their first match during the international break could end up being a loss after reports emerged that they fielded an ineligible player in the tie.

South African international Teboho Mokoena was supposed to be suspended from the game due to yellow card accumulation, rather he started the game.

Lesotho Football Association and the Nigerian Football Federation have since reported the issue to CAF, but it seems Bafana Bafana could escape the punishment.

Who’s to blame for Bafana's risk of point deduction in WCQ

Briefly News had an exclusive chat with Sports Journalist Uche Anuma on the point deduction issue after Mokoena was fielded against Lesotho.

He pointed out the people who are to blame for the mistake of starting the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder against the Crocodiles.

“I think someone from the coaching crew or the person managing the records of the Bafana Bafana should shoulder this blame, it’s a rookie mistake that shouldn’t have happened at all,” he said.

“They’re not going to be affected much if they later get punished, but someone who didn’t do his/her job well should get the axe.

“Imagine it was a last match in the qualifiers, and they are one point ahead of the second-place team, that would be costly to their wish of making it into the competition for the first time since 2010.

“Nigeria suffered the same fate in 2017 when they fielded Shehu Abdullahi against Algeria, they’ve amassed a lot of points before the match, and it didn’t affect their qualification after FIFA awarded a 3-0 score line to the Desert Foxes.”

Anuma also explained why Broos doesn’t deserve to be blamed for the mistake of starting Mokoena against Lesotho.

“No, Hugo Broos' job is to work on tactical approach and the players that fit into the style he wants to play against their opponents, not about yellow card accumulation or players' injury, those reports are supposed to be gathered by the technical crew and the given to him,” he added.

“Those little details are the reason coaches have backroom staff and the football association also has people monitoring the Bafana Bafana team.”

Bafana Bafana could be saved from point deduction in WCQ

