World Rugby has ruled on the Springboks’ controversial kick-off tactic against Italy played last weekend, in Gqeberha

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has stood by the tactic, challenging critics by saying rugby doesn’t belong to any one nation

The move sparked fierce debate on social media, with supporters defending Erasmus’ creativity and others slamming the approach

World Rugby has revealed its position regarding the Springboks’ controversial kick-off tactic against Italy in Gqeberha. The Boks started the second Test with a short kick-off, which saw Andre Esterhuizen run ahead of Manie Libbok to deliberately concede a scrum.

As coach Rassie Erasmus later confirmed, the aim was to start the match with a set piece. However, the move did not end successfully, as Thomas du Toit was penalised for an earlier shove.

The unorthodox play sparked debate, with many rugby experts and fans questioning whether the tactic violated the spirit of the game and questioning its legality.

What did World Rugby say?

World Rugby has since clarified that, in such cases, the appropriate sanction is not a scrum but a penalty.

“The actions seen in this example show an intentional violation of the kick-off and restart laws. Laws 12.5 and 12.6 set out the sanctions where the ball unintentionally fails to go 10m or a player overruns their teammate at the kick-off/restart. However, if match officials believe this is done deliberately, then Law 9.7(a) should be applied," the governing body said in a statement.

How did Erasmus defend his tactics?

Erasmus, speaking on Tuesday while announcing the squad to face Georgia, defended his tactics:

“I don’t ever want this to sound arrogant. But rugby belongs to nobody. It’s not the English’s game, it’s not the French’s game, or New Zealand’s game. Everybody plays differently. There are rules and laws in place, but Jannie de Beer kicked five drop goals in 1999. Is that against the spirit of the game?” he asked with genuine intent.

It will be interesting to see how Erasmus responds to World Rugby’s statement. Fans remain divided on the controversial issue, with Boks supporters naturally backing Erasmus' tactics and calling him innovative, while rivals have criticised the approach.

What are the fans saying regarding the controversial Boks' tactics?

@niftytomato3:

"Not throwing straight in the scrum is against the rules — and not in the spirit of the game! @WorldRugby should correct this."

@Clibo01:

"Lol, like how France tried to avoid scrums in the quarter-final — the Springboks had to ask them nicely."

@AMMRugby:

"You avoid scrums by playing. You force scrums by anti-playing. It's pretty clear who's wrong."

@Da_Me_3:

"No need to post anything, sir… we've got you. Now you know what will get them talking: GrantManie KLA Damian W Moodie Edwill Kolbe With SFM and Fassi on the bench."

@JMaynardMead77:

"What is the purpose of scrum, lineout, and set pieces in general? Are they merely restarts or manufactured contests? If the former, then we might as well just play rugby league. Manufactured contests are important — they create variety in the game and provide unique platforms."

@X_Darth_Humor:

"To scrum or not to scrum — that is the question…"

@LevettRoblev1:

"If the crowd cheered every time the Boks fed straight, it’d be a pretty silent stadium."

@Rtaylor91:

"Two wrongs don’t make a right. Both are against the spirit of the game."

@CSeptember09:

"The scrumhalf even vertically kept the ball, not even ashamed or scared. Whereas, as a scrumhalf, you're supposed to hold the ball horizontally and only tilt it slightly."

@MaruisBezuiden2:

"The threat they face is that the defence can immediately attack, and the scrumhalf has less control..."

