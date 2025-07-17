Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has come under criticism for her goalkeeper rotation policy, and fans don't believe her explanation

Supporters are questioning the decision to rotate Andile Dlamini and Kaylin Swart, calling for consistency in team selection

Fans have taken to social media, expressing frustration and accusing Ellis of favouritism and questionable tactics

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has explained her rotation policy that she has been implementing at the ongoing Women's Africa Cup of Nations. This comes after she received criticism from supporters over her selection criteria, particularly regarding the chopping and changing of the goalkeepers.

Desiree Ellis Explains Her Rotation Policy: “I Trust the Process” Amid Fans’ Criticism

Source: Getty Images

The South African national team has qualified for the quarter-finals of this year's tournament, and in the three games played so far, Andile Dlamini and Kaylin Swart have been rotated between the sticks.

What did Ellis say?

Speaking to reporters, Ellis said she did not feel justified in explaining why she does the rotation, instead saying she trusts the process.

In their last match, the defending champions walloped Mali 4-0, in what could have been a statement win that sent shivers down the spines of other nations, a sign that the South African ladies are on a mission to reclaim the title they won for the first time in 2022.

That victory stretched their unbeaten run in the WAFCON to 14 games, dating as far back as 2018. That record will be put to the test on Saturday when they face Senegal.

How did South Africans react to her remarks?

@Dukes_Mokoena:

"We understand the issue of race balance and all, but you can't be sidelining Dlamini because of this. Play her in all remaining games!"

@tshembhamaluks:

"How do you become consistent without a contract? 🤔"

@amakhosi4live:

"That’s not exactly her fault. Look at that mess over at Jurassic SAFA Park."

@KLouw15:

"There is no science behind it, pure favouritism."

@amakhosi4live:

"Favouritism at what expense, and to whose benefit? Even that makes no sense, because that would mean she’s putting her job on the line."

@Faithgiver:

"Forget goalkeepers, the problem is not with them. Let's discuss the rotation of the midfield. Even our captain was very poor with the new players."

@dsiabonga:

"Mina ngyakuzwa konke, kodwa... ‘GREAT GOALKEEPERS’? Aibo! 😂😂😂😭 That Swart is nothing close to a goalkeeper! 🤞"

@LemonadeLe5065:

"Dasiree Ellis behaves like a Patriotic Alliance member, she just puts in a Coloured Goal Keeper is equalising things🙆🙆🙆"

What are the chances for Banyana Banyana retain the title?

What are the chances for Banyana Banyana to retain the title in the 2024 edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The South African Women’s national team won the last edition of the competition in 2022, beating the host nation, Morocco, in the final.

Why Banyana might not retain the title

Speaking to Briefly News in an exclusive chat, Moses Mbogo explained why it might be difficult for South Africa to retain the WAFCON title this year despite being one of the favourites.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria and the host, Morocco, are also expected to pose serious challenge for Ellis' side.

Mbogo pointed out Kgatlana's absence as one of the things that could make their title defence difficult.

