Banyana Banyana are classified as one of the favourites to win the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The South African women’s national team are the defending champions, having won the 2022 edition by beating Morocco in the final

Sports analyst Moses Mbogo in a chat with Briefly News discusses the challenges South Africa may face in retaining their WAFCON title, despite being strong contenders this year

Banyana Banyana are rated among the favourite countries to win the 2024 edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The South African Women’s national team won the last edition of the competition in 2022, beating the host nation, Morocco, in the final.

Desiree Ellis recently released her final squad list for the competition with Thembi Kgatlana failing to make the final cut.

Why Banyana might not retain the title

Speaking to Briefly News in an exclusive chat, Moses Mbogo explained why it might be difficult for South Africa to retain the WAFCON title this year despite being one of the favourites.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria and the host, Morocco, are also expected to pose serious challenge for Ellis' side.

Mbogo pointed out Kgatlana's absence as one of the things that could make their title defence difficult.

“It’s well known to everyone that South Africa are one of the teams to look out for and are defending champions, but this year’s edition might be difficult for them to win,” he said.

“Kgatlana missing out of the squad is a big miss for the team, she is rated as one of the best female footballers in Africa, and her experience would be heavily missed in this tournament.

“The reasons for her absence weren’t made known, but I expect the coach to do that with the team, to know if their captain had a genuine reason to opt out of the competition.”

Mbogo also cited the recent payment issue between the players and South Africa Football Association as another thing that could mess with Banyana Banyana’s chances of retaining the WAFCON title.

“The payment issue is another concern heading into the competition, it should’ve been sorted out before the players travelled to Morocco not when they decided not to train before SAFA took them serious,” he added.

“This type of issue can’t be happening before a major competition like the WAFCON; it’s not good for the players and the coaches.”

SAFA has already addressed the issue, and the players are ready to face their first opponent in the competition, Ghana, on Monday evening.

Banyana vs Ghana match preview

