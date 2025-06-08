Bayana Bayana manager Dr Desiree Ellis has named her final squad for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after trimming the preliminary list from 46 to 28 players.

The major absentee in Ellis' list is Thembi Kgatlana, who is reportedly out of the squad due to personal reasons.

Bayana Bayana are placed in Group B alongside Ghana, Mali and Tanzania and the competition is scheduled to start on July 5, 2025, in Morocco.

Ellis releases final Bayana Bayana squad for WAFCON

The South Africa Football Association released an official statement on their website to confirm the final 28 players that will represent the country in the competition.

"Banyana Banyana head coach Dr. Desiree Ellis has cut down her preliminary squad to 28 players as preparations intensify for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), set to take place in Morocco next month," the South African Football Association (SAFA) statement reads.

"Dr. Ellis initially named a provisional group of 46 players last month. Of the 28 selected, 24 will report for camp in Johannesburg on 19 June 2025.

"The remaining four players, who are currently based abroad, will join the squad at a later stage due to ongoing club commitments. Their delayed arrival is also due to the camp beginning outside of the official FIFA international window."

Source: Briefly News