Hugo Broos has named the final 23-man squad for Bafana Bafana’s upcoming international friendlies against Mozambique and Tanzania, both set to be played on home soil

The Belgian manager trimmed the squad from an initial 41-man preliminary list, which included three Kaizer Chiefs stars who did not make the final cut

Orlando Pirates unliked their city rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, dominate the final squad list with nine players, including youngsters Mohau Nkota, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and Simphiwe Selepe earning their first call-ups

Bafana Bafana manager Hugo Broos has announced the final squad for South Africa's upcoming friendly games against Mozambique and Tanzania in June.

The two international friendly matches will be played in South Africa, as confirmed by the South African Football Association (SAFA).

The former Club Brugge manager earlier released a 41-man preliminary Bafana Bafana squad a week ago with three Kaizer Chiefs stars included, but he has trimmed the list to 23 men.

Hugo Broos announces his final Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming June friendlies against Tanzania and Mozambique. Photo: Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

Yusuf Maart, who scored the winning goal for Amakhosi in the Nedbank Cup final, alongside Bruce Bvuma and Mduduzi Shabalala, was initially included in the 41-man preliminary squad but was left out of the final squad.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Broos announces final Bafana Bafana squad

While Kaizer Chiefs stars were left out of the final squad, their city rivals, Orlando Pirates, dominated the 23-man team with nine players.

Youngsters Mohau Nkota, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and Simphiwe Selepe earned their first call-up, with former Stellenbosch FC defender Deano Van Rooyen also making the team.

Mamelodi Sundowns players were excluded from the squad due to their involvement in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States in June.

South African players pose for a team photo ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group C match between Bafana Bafana and Benin. Photo: Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana's final 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Sipho Chaine [Orlando Pirates], Ricardo Goss [SuperSport United], Renaldo Leaner [Sekhukhune United]

Defenders: Deano Van Rooyen [Orlando Pirates], Samukelo Kabini [Molde FK], Mbekezeli Mbokazi [Orlando Pirates], Nyiko Mobbie [SuperSport United], Thabo Moloisane [Stellenbosch FC], Nkosinathi Sibisi [Orlando Pirates], Khulumani Ndamane [TS Galaxy], Fawaaz Basadien [Stellenbosch FC]

Midfielders: Thalente Mbatha [Orlando Pirates], Luke Le Roux [Allsvenskan], Ndamulelo Maphangule [Polokwane City FC], Simphiwe Selepe [Orlando Pirates]

Forwards: Yanela Mbuthuma [Richards Bay FC], Relebohile Mofokeng [Orlando Pirates], Oswin Appollis [Polokwane City FC], Mohau Nkota [Orlando Pirates], Patrick Maswanganyi [Orlando Pirates], Tshepang Moremi [AmaZulu FC], Sinoxolo Kwayiba [Chippa United], and Ashley Cupido [Stellenbosch FC].

Reactions as Broos announces his final Bafana Bafana squad

The_Villager_In commented:

"I support the coach for not selecting anyone from Chiefs. Our players aren’t doing well to be in the National Team. They must work harder."

Thabanijuju said:

"I don't see any player of Kaizer Chiefs 🤣."

Monde_AM24 wrote:

"Bra Hugo’s beef with Chiefs is real 😂."

MoFlava added:

"Was hoping Shandre Campbell would be included."

Jan van Riebeeck shared:

"Good team...olando pirates will represent us well 👍. I JUST HOPE BROOS WILL USE BOTH RELE AND NKOTA."

demidashgod7 reacted:

"Lmaooo, this brother loves his son Mobbie. No matter how that brother plays, he's always selected!!! 😂😂🤣🤣🤣"

FIFA threatens to ban African nation

Briefly News also reported that FIFA is prepared to impose a ban on an African nation from international football after the country violated one of the global governing body’s regulations.

FIFA is said to have sent an official warning letter to the nation regarding the matter.

Source: Briefly News