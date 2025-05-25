Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has confirmed that the Stellies have signed two players ahead of next season, including one who impressed at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations with Amajita.

The Cape Winelands side have qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup for the second consecutive year after finishing third in the Betway Premiership this season.

The Stellies competed in five competitions this season but were unable to win any trophies and lost to Kaizer Chiefs three times this campaign, with the Glamour Boys completing a season double over them in the Betway Premiership.

Barker confirms Stellenbosch new signings

Stellenbosch FC needed a bigger squad for next season and have added U20 AFCON winner Siviwe Nkwali and MFC top goalscorer Muzomuhle Khanyi to their team ahead of next season.

Nkwali joined the Maroons from Cape Town Spurs, while they secured Khanyi, the top goalscorer in the Motsepe Foundation Championship with 18 goals for Hungry Lions.

“We are a proactive team. As you may have seen in the news, we completed signings in January—Siviwe Nkwali from Cape Town Spurs and Muzomuhle Khanyi from Hungry Lions. We’re actively looking to strengthen areas where we feel improvements are needed,” Barker told the media.

“We’ve definitely been busy behind the scenes, but sometimes these processes take time. It may take a decision or two before everything is finalised.”

Source: Briefly News