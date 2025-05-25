Kaizer Chiefs are all out to bolster their squad this summer ahead of next season after their below-par performance in the Betway Premiership this just-concluded campaign.

Amakhosi failed to make the top eight in the league after ending the season with a goalless draw against Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium, thus missing out on qualification for next season’s MTN8 competition.

The only positive for Nasreddine Nabi this campaign was ending their ten-year trophy drought by winning the Nedbank Cup after beating Orlando Pirates in the final.

A number of players have been linked with Kaizer Chiefs this summer, including some outside the Premier Soccer League and non-South African nationals.

Briefly News lists African players the Glamour Boys are interested in signing this summer.

Five African stars Chiefs are interested in signing

Kingsley Michael

The Nigerian international is one of the players linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs this summer. Amakhosi have been tracking him since last summer, and his experience in Europe is one of the reasons he’s been targeted.

Michael currently plays in the Tunisian Ligue 1 for Monastir, and he’s a player who could add more to Chiefs’ midfield.

Fiston Mayele

Mayele has been on Nabi’s radar since he arrived at Chiefs last summer, but the Pyramids FC star has also caught the attention of Pirates due to his impressive performance in the CAF Champions League this season.

The Democratic Republic of Congo striker confirmed he held talks with Nabi in December over a possible transfer to Chiefs. The deal could be done this summer if Amakhosi can beat the Bucs to reach an agreement with his club.

Djibril Ouattara

The Burkina Faso striker Ouattara could make a move to the Premier Soccer League this summer with Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates during the winter window.

The 25-year-old has scored 12 goals in 10 appearances for APR FC in the Rwandan League this season.

He also has European experience, having played in the Eredivisie with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem. He’s scored twice in 14 caps for Burkina Faso.

Jonathan Sowah

Ghanaian forward Jonathan Sowah currently plays for Libyan side Al Nasr Benghazi and is a transfer target for the Soweto giants.

The 26-year-old has three caps for the Black Stars.

Kibu Denis

The Simba SC attacker has been in form this season and hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Soweto-based club.

Denis has scored four goals in 12 games in the 2024/2025 CAF Confederation Cup.

