Kaizer Chief legend Neil Tovey has explained why his former club failed this season despite winning the Nedbank Cup.

The Glamour Boys finished outside top eight after playing out a goalless draw against Polokwane City in their last match of the season in the Betway Premiership.

“While they did win a trophy, the league standings remain the true measure of a team’s performance over the season,” Tovey told KickOff.

“To be honest, Kaizer Chiefs have been poor. In football, your league position is what defines you.

“For a club of Chiefs’ stature, a top-three finish is expected, yet they currently sit in 9th place. That’s very disappointing.

“There are many who must take responsibility, including both the players and the coaching staff. Yes, they ended a 10-year trophy drought, which is unusual for Kaizer Chiefs, they typically don’t go more than a year or two without silverware.

“But winning a trophy alone doesn’t mean it’s been a good season. Ultimately, you’re judged on your league position. Consistency is crucial,” Tovey concluded.

Source: Briefly News