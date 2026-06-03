STELLENBOSCH, WESTERN CAPE— The Western Cape Local Government MEC, Anton Bredell, ordered assessments into complaints about the leasing and disposal of Stellenbosch municipal properties. He spoke after receiving reports regarding non-compliance with legislation governing the leasing and disposal of property in the municipality.

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A former deputy mayor raised the alarm on lease irregularities. Image: Teekid

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, Bredell confirmed that his department conducted a preliminary assessment. Bredell investigated the matter and said it would be referred to the provincial treasury for an assessment of policies, practices, and approaches to municipal property management. The Department of the Premier's legal services unit will also assess legal and financial implications for the municipality, lessors, and lessees.

Anton Bredell orders property assessments

Bredell said that a full investigation could follow if evidence of serious maladministration or malpractice is identified. He said that the long-term stability of municipalities depends on sound governance and compliance with legislation. The MEC said that he expected the municipality to cooperate with the process fully.

Bredell said that his department acted on complaints and added that while former deputy mayor Mynard Slabbert claimed his removal was linked to raising concerns about cooperating fully with the process of property transactions, the DA maintained it stemmed from a loss of confidence. Bredell urged residents to avoid speculation on social media and added that public accusations do not help. He said the matter would be investigated thoroughly and professionally.

ANC recalls Sipho Radebe

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress recalled former Emfuleni mayor Sipho Radebe. Radebe has been accused by Emfuleni residents of running the municipality into the ground.

Source: Briefly News