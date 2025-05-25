Nasreddine Nabi has highlighted key aspects of Kaizer Chiefs’ performance where fans can still take pride in despite ending the season on a bad note

Amakhosi ended the season outside the top eight in the Betway Premiership and will miss out on the MTN8 competition which is the curtain raiser for next campaign

The Tunisian manager also admitted finishing outside top eight in the league is a disappointment on Kaizer Chiefs' side

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has highlighted the source of joy for the Glamour Boys after missing out on the MTN8 race in their final Betway Premiership game of the season.

Amakhosi needed a win against Polokwane City to secure a top-eight finish in the league but ended up with a goalless draw against the Rise and Shine at the FNB Stadium.

The Soweto giants will not participate in the MTN8 competition next season but take solace in winning the Nedbank Cup, which will see them play continental football in the 2025-26 campaign.

Nabi highlights Chiefs' source of joy

Nabi admitted that missing out on the top eight was disappointing but urged Kaizer Chiefs fans to celebrate their Nedbank Cup triumph as a bright spot this season.

“I would say that we knew the season was going to be tough given the process we are engaged in as a club,” said Nabi at the FNB Stadium.

“However, everything that has been done now gives us a clear path to know what we need to do, which decisions to take, and which direction to go in to be better next season.

“Not making top eight in the Betway Premiership is a disappointment, but that cannot undermine the efforts the players have put in and what they have achieved, winning the Nedbank Cup. It had been many years without winning it, and also, not every team has won a trophy this season.

“Our fans need to take pride in that, take joy in that.”

