Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has given an update on Amakhosi’s transfer plans this summer ahead of next season after ending the 2024-25 Betway Premiership campaign on a disappointing note.

The Glamour Boys were fighting for a place in the top eight ahead of their last match of the season against Polokwane, but a goalless draw at the FNB Stadium ended their dream of qualifying for the MTN8 competition.

The Tunisian tactician will rely on the Nedbank Cup win as a highlight, with the league campaign falling below their expected standards. The club is already making plans ahead of next season.

Nabi gives update on Kaizer Chiefs’ transfer plans

Nabi, in an interview with the media, confirmed that Amakhosi are already making transfer plans ahead of next season and has made his intentions clear to the club regarding the additions needed for his squad.

“Yesterday, we had a discussion with the chairman and are clear on what needs to be done regarding player recruitment,” he said.

“I won’t specify how many or which players we need, but the team in charge of transfers is working diligently and understands the squad’s needs. Contact with potential signings has already begun, and we’re confident that once we get the players we need, the team will improve significantly.”

Nabi reiterated that the club management already knows the areas the squad needs to improve on, even ahead of the final meeting.

“The management is fully aware. We’ve held several meetings, and they know the areas that need improvement,” he said.

“Regarding the season evaluation, our league finish was disappointing and below what I believe we deserved. It wasn’t a great standing, but it was a tough season. On the positive side, we won a cup, which prevents me from viewing the season as a failure.

“We’ve made progress in our long-term plan and now know exactly what must be done, even though I’m still unhappy with our league position.”

