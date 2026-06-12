Bafana Bafana suffered a bruising defeat to Mexico in their World Cup opener, a result that immediately puts pressure on their group campaign

Renowned sports presenter, Robert Marawa, responded on social media with a positive, defiant message despite the setback

Fans weighed in online with divided opinions on performance, tactics, and key moments from the match

Bafana Bafana’s 2-0 loss to Mexico on Thursday, 11 June 2026, might have left many football fans in South Africa disappointed, but veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has made a bold claim and shown a brave face.

Robert Marawa had some positive words to say about Bafana Bafana after the loss against Mexico. Image: Carl Recine and @robertmarawa

Source: UGC

On the field of play, soon after the match ended, captain Ronwen Williams gave a harsh verdict after the loss and made an honest admission about where the team had failed. Head coach Hugo Broos, on the other hand, questioned some of the refereeing decisions that went against South Africa.

Robert Marawa upbeat after defeat

Marawa took to social media after the match with an upbeat message in the face of the ego-bruising defeat in the opening fixture of the FIFA World Cup played in Mexico.

@robertmarawa:

“🔴 Mexico 2-0 South Africa FT 🔴

A downpour at the stadium and #Sudáfrica down to 9 men, not the start to the World Cup SA wished for, but it’s NOT the end of the road.”

As seen in the post below.

It indeed is not over for South Africa until the fat lady sings, as they can still move to the next round of the tournament, with matches against the Czech Republic and South Korea now crucial must-win games.

Bafana Bafana fans react with anger

Fans weighed in on the comments section with mixed reactions after Marawa’s post.

@jtamz2:

“The game was lost from the moment that lineup came out without any creativity 😕 Hugo should go back to his 4-3-3 that brought us here. Play Rele, Appolis, and Moremi from the start and let them cook‼️”

@Jaymaloma:

“I was reminded of Joel Santana after that lineup.”

@mwelase_sanza:

“If we are being honest, Rob, what we saw tonight was expected from Broos. He has consistently shown that he has no real game plan and lacks solutions for problems that arise during games.”

@croco_king:

“The plan was to park the bus, invite Mexico into our backyard, then concede. Additionally, our next plan was just to kick the ball forward. That’s what happens when you leave behind more midfielders and pick more defenders. The dots are connecting.”

@thamieverywhere:

“I’m just glad Sithole and Zwane got red cards. They didn’t deserve to be there, including Foster. Not the end of the road, though. We still have a lot to play for.”

@Wagga94121:

“Truly speaking, as long as we have the current SAFA leadership, we are going nowhere as a country. Let’s not treat the symptoms. Officials who can’t organise visas. You can get the best coaches, but nothing will change.”

Hugo Broos, head coach of South Africa, talk to the team during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa. Image: Jose Breton

Source: Getty Images

Bafana injury concerns add to World Cup squad drama

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana’s medical team faced a race against time before Hugo Broos finalised his FIFA World Cup squad on Wednesday, 27 May.

Team doctor Dr Thulani Ngwenya later revealed that Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thapelo Morena missed out after a late injury setback.

Source: Briefly News