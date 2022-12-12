Who is NESN Reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz? Her life story and facts

Sophia Jurksztowicz has defied all odds and dominated the so-called male industry. She has become a household name in the sports field. For this reason, she has become a perfect role model for the younger female generation. With her zeal and hardworking nature, not even the sky is the limit. Some say she is the best female sports reporter of her time.

Jurksztowicz is a journalist and a producer of Canadian origin. Currently, she works for NESN as a Bruins writer.

The television host was born on October 11, in Ontario, Canada. She was born into a family of four siblings, three boys and a girl. Her father, Zenon Jurksztowicz, is a retired mathematics teacher.

Sophia Jurksztowicz's bio and profile summary

Who is Sophia Jurksztowicz?

Jurksztowicz is a journalist and a producer of Canadian origin. Currently, she works for NESN, which stands for New England Sports Network as a Bruins writer. NESN is owned and run by the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins.

The journalist began her career as an intern in 2007 and worked for two years.

The journalist began her career as an intern in 2007 and worked for two years. Around this time, she also interned at Corus Entertainment, where she hosted The Leaf Lunch and The Bill Watters Show as a sports host.

Sophia Jurksztowicz's family

The reporter was born in Canada to her parents. Her father is Zenon Jurksztowicz, a former mathematics teacher. She also has a sister named Lilli Baron and three brothers.

Sophia Jurksztowicz's age

The journalist is 35 years of age as of 2022. Sophia Jurksztowicz's height is 1.71m. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Sophia Jurksztowicz's education

Jurksztowicz studied at the University of Ryerson from 2005 to 2010. At the university, she studied radio and television. She worked as an au pair in France before she enrolled at the university. The TV host is multilingual and can therefore speak both English and French fluently. After completing her degree, the television host moved to Boston, Massachusetts.

What nationality is Sophia Jurksztowicz's?

Sophia Jurksztowicz's nationality is Canadian. She also has Hispanic and Greek roots.

The reporter was born in Canada. Her father is Zenon Jurksztowicz. She has a sister named Lilli Baron and three brothers.

Sophia Jurksztowicz's husband

The producer is single and not married as of 2022. She was previously romantically involved with a partner, but they called it quits. The identity of her romantic partner remained disclosed throughout their whole dating period.

Sophia Jurksztowicz’s career

Sophia's spearheaded her career as an intern. She was responsible for editing videos captured from NBA and NHL games. At the same time, she had a job as a designated presenter for the Toronto Rogers Cup tennis competition.

Jurksztowicz later drifted away from journalism to join the Mosaic Sales Solution marketing and promotion team. There she worked with events for Budweiser Brand. She also had a TV host role at ScoreTV.

Sophia Jurksztowicz's net worth

Sophia has accumulated bulk wealth from her successful media career. She is estimated to be worth $2 million as of 2022. Over the years, through hard work and consistency, she has created a name for herself in the journalism industry.

Jurksztowicz studied at the University of Ryerson from 2005 to 2010. At the university, she studied radio and television.

Sophia Jurksztowicz's facts

Sophia covers news for an ice hockey club, Toronto Maple Leafs. Also, she worked as an on-air personality for Sportsnet in Toronto for seven years. Jurksztowicz later relocated to NESN in 2019. She was also a guest on the Puck Soup Podcast. Here are some interesting facts about the media personality.

In 2019, Jurksztowicz relocated from Toronto to the United States.

She has a large Instagram following of about 33k followers

Her birthday is on October 11, and she is a Libra

She is a professional journalist for the NESN

Sophia quit journalism to switch to marketing. She worked for Mosaic Sales Solutions.

She is the only girl in a family of four children

Her father is a retired mathematics scholar

She was also a professional tennis reporter

Who is the Boston Bruins commentator?

Jurksztowicz is the commentator for the Boston Bruins. In addition, she reports for the ice hockey team.

Where is Sophia from NESN?

The reporter currently lives in Boston, Massachusetts. However, Sophia maintains a private life and keeps her personal information away from the public scene. This helps her avoid the controversy that mostly comes with celebrity life.

When she is not in her duties as a reporter, Sophia Jurksztowicz enjoys live music concerts and experimenting with new foods. She is also family-oriented, spending time with her family and close friends. Striking the social-work balance is not easy, yet Sophia manages to do it effortlessly.

