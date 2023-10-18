What happened to Daniel Larson? Everything we know

Controversial media star Daniel Larson has had his fair share of ups and downs, including constant public scrutiny, indecent exposure online, and an arrest. What happened to him, and where is he now? Keep reading for more details on the controversial figure.

The TikTok creator first made waves in 2020, when his confusing and concerning content made the public increasingly concerned about his mental health. His page grew considerably, with increasing fans and morbid curiosity from others growing with each outlandish post. His posts ranged from wishing to run for president of the United States of America to flashing his viewers while livestreaming.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Daniel Larson Nickname ‘Danderson’ and ‘Mr President’ Date of birth 1998 Age 25 years old in 2023 Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Denver, Colorado, USA (last reported) Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Height 177,80 cm Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Parents Elisabeth Lee Shimer and James Travis Larson Profession Social media personality Native language English

Daniel Larson’s Reddit page paints a story of a man whose mental health has been spotlighted online, with apparent psychological and physical wellness struggles as an undertone in all his videos. What happened to the media figure?

Is Daniel Larson still alive?

Considering the media personality's concerning content and erratic behaviour, the general public wonders whether he is still alive. Daniel is reported to be alive as of 2023.

What happened to Daniel Larson?

Daniel Larson’s job as a media personality began to shift between 2020 and 2021 from an amateur hopeful singer to a controversial, unpredictable public figure.

His first TikTok video was in March 2020, but the video has been taken down as his original account has been suspended. In July 2020, he uploaded an election announcement video stating he wanted to run for office and become the president of the United States of America.

Those who came across his video began to call him 'Mr. President' and promoted his content in a light-hearted, ironic sense. His content soon became increasingly erratic. He uploaded videos discussing his running for office and personal background, growing public interest in the unique character. His videos also seemingly had fog, which developed a storyline of its own.

He was inactive on social media for a period, allegedly taking a hiatus due to being treated for mental health. Shortly after he returned, he showed himself fully unclothed on his TikTok live in May 2021, causing a significant stir online.

It was the first of various videos in which he appeared fully unclothed, seeing him swiftly banned from the platform shortly after. He has made countless accounts after that, which also become banned or removed.

In January 2023, YouTuber 'Turkey Tom' posted a detailed video about Daniel: The Deranged Story of Daniel Larson. It covered his many antics, from his music career to flashing incidents and controversial video collaborations with other media stars. Fast-forward to 2023, fans and general public members keep tabs on his whereabouts, snapping photos of him when spotted in public.

Why was Daniel Larson arrested?

So, what did Daniel Larson do to land him in hot water? According to online accounts, he was arrested in September 2023 for third-degree assault on college grounds. He has since been released. It is helpful to note that there has been no official confirmation of his arrest from an authority source.

This was one of many legal issues he has been faced with. According to CoopWB, he was previously charged on May 13, 2022, for petty theft at a Hard Rock establishment and was also recently arrested in Denver during a flight layover with a 12-year-old girl.

Daniel Larson’s age

According to online sources, the controversial media figure was born in 1998, making him 25 years old in 2023. Daniel Larson’s birthday and month are not confirmed.

Daniel Larson’s height

Daniel's height has never been confirmed by him directly. However, online reports estimate it to be around 177,80 cm.

Daniel Larson’s parents

According to limited online sources, Daniel's parents are Elisabeth Lee Shimer and James Travis Larson. His mother allegedly abused Daniel, and his father was not believed to be in the picture.

By the time he was an adolescent, Daniel was no longer living with his mother, and his grandmother, Nancy Shimer, became his legal guardian until she passed away. Daniel had been enrolled at the Tennyson Center for Children to receive education and rehabilitation regarding his mental health struggles.

Daniel Larson’s net worth

His net worth has yet to be confirmed by an authority source. His net worth is most widely reported as $450,000, but since he is homeless, this can be disputed.

Daniel Larson’s profiles

The controversial figure has had many profiles online, which were banned soon after creating them. There is a TikTok account up with his content, but according to the profile's bio, it is not him currently posting on it, and someone is presumably posting previous content.

Daniel Larson’s controversial life has been in the spotlight since he first appeared on social media. He is allegedly homeless, living in the streets of Denver, and continues to get into trouble with the law. Despite this, he has a large following dedicated to seeing what erratic acts he gets up to next.

