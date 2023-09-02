Walter Weekes' net worth: How rich is the FreshandFit podcaster?

FreshandFit is a fast-growing podcast catering to men and focuses on self-improvement, with over a million listeners and counting. The co-hosts include fitness trainer Myron Gaines and businessman Walter Weekes, who bring the podcast to life. Who is FreshandFit’s Walter? And what has inspired Walter Weekes' new business venture?

Walter hails from the tiny island of Barbados and has idolised 'The American Dream' growing up. Once he moved to Miami and realised that his expectations were more challenging to obtain than he thought, Walter focused on self-improvement to be the change he wanted to see in his life. Here is a summary of Walter Weekes’ biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Walter Weekes Nickname Freshprinceceo Date of birth 1 October 1992 Age 30 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Barbados, eastern Caribbean island Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Current nationality Barbadian Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Male Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Businessman and podcaster Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

Although some are wondering what Walter Weekes’ real name is, the name we know him by is believed to be his birth name. His professional moniker, Freshprinceceo, concerns his business and branding for that aspect of his professional life.

Walter Weekes’ age

Walter Weekes’ birthday is on 1 October 1992, making him 30 years old in 2023. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Walter Weekes’ ethnicity

Walter's family hails from the island of Barbados, in the southeastern Caribbean Sea, beside Saint Lucia. This makes him Bajan, and he is black.

How did Walter Weekes become rich?

Although the value of Walter Weekes’ net worth remains the topic of speculation, Walter's lavish lifestyle has had many wondering what profession he is in.

So, what does Freshprinceceo do? It is believed that the podcast of Walter Weekes and Myron Gaines provides a considerable amount of each of the co-host's values. Moreover, Walter is a professional business mentor under the moniker Freshprinceceo.

Walter Weekes’ profiles

Walter Weekes’ Instagram is under @freshprinceceo, with 1.3 million followers. His X (Twitter) page is believed to be under @freshceonetwork but remains unverified. The page has 589 followers.

Walter Weekes has a fast-growing fanbase and an equally long group of those who dislike his views. However, he is one of the more well-known figures in the male-focused podcast world.

