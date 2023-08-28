Gisele Schmidt's biography: Who is Gary Oldman's current wife?

Gisele Schmidt is a photographer and art curator famous for being the fifth wife of English actor Gary Oldman. She knew her husband for many years before they started dating and decided to get married. Discover lesser-known facts about her in this post.

Gisele Schmidt shares a mutual love of photography with Gary Oldman, and this is what brought them together. She first became a part of his professional life and assisted him on movie sets before becoming a part of his personal life.

Gisele Schmidt's profile summary and bio

Full name Gisele Schmidt Gender Female Date of birth 21 October 1961 Age 61 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth United Kingdom Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Jewish-Germanic Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5” Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Salt and pepper Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married (since 2017) Husband Gary Oldman Children William Profession Art curator, photographer, writer Net worth $300,000 Instagram @giseleschmidtofficial

Gisele Schmidt’s age

How old is Giselle Schmidt? She is 61 years old as of August 2023. She was born on 21 October 1961 in the United Kingdom. However, she currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Gisele is Jewish-Germanic and has Canadian citizenship. Unlike her husband, little is known about her background and family members.

Gisele Schmidt’s career

Gisele Schmidt’s career includes being an art curator and photographer, in addition to being a writer. She gained prominence in the entertainment industry with her various art and media projects. She was one of the miscellaneous staff members involved in making the movie Darkest Hour.

She was Gary Oldman’s assistant in the movie. She was also seen on the TV show Good Morning Britain, which aired on March 5, 2018. She later appeared on the TV show E! Live from the Red Carpet.

She was the coordinating producer of the documentary The Carnival of Dreams, while her husband was the executive producer. In this short film, Gary Oldman is shown visiting ‘Slab City’, a magical place.

Gisele Schmidt’s net worth

Schmidt’s net worth is alleged to be around $300,000. Her income is primarily from her art curator, photographer, and writer career. Gary Oldman, her husband, is worth a whopping $40 million.

Gisele Schmidt’s profiles

Gisele has an active presence on Instagram, with around 160,000 followers. Her feed on the social media page includes her photographic works as well as some family photos.

Gisele Schmidt’s children

Gisele Schmidt has a son called William from her previous marriage. She is also the stepmother of Gary’s children from his other relationships. The names of the children are Alfie Oldman, Charlie John Oldman, and Gulliver Flynn Oldman.

How did Gisele Schmidt meet Gary Oldman?

Gisele Schmidt and Gary Oldman met through their mutual love for photography. They had known each other for many years before they started dating and decided to get married.

Who is Gary Oldman's current wife?

Gary Oldman’s current wife is Gisele Schmidt. He has been in three previous marriages: Lesley Manville (1987-1980), Uma Thurman (1990-1992), Donya Fiorentino (1997-2001), and Alexandra Edenborough (2008-2015)

How did Uma Thurman and Gary Oldman meet?

Uma Thurman and Gary Oldman met while filming State of Grace in 1990. They went on to marry the same year and were married for around two years before calling it quits.

Gisele Schmidt is a talented photographer and art curator who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Her love for photography brought her together with Gary Oldman, and they have been happily married since 2017. Her work inspires many people and exemplifies how passion and hard work can lead to success.

