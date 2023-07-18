Is Deon Fourie the oldest Springbok debut? All about the rugby player

Deon Fourie is a South African union rugby player. He has represented several teams in the country and internationally. Some include Western Province (WP), Stormers, and FC Grenoble Rugby. The player has recorded remarkable career statistics, making him among the best athletes in the country.

Deon Fourie is a big name in the world of rugby. His career spans over two decades, as he debuted in 2004. He has since represented his country in many rugby competitions within and outside its boundaries. Apart from his colourful career, he is a family man.

Deon Fourie’s profile and bio summary

Full name Deon André Fourie Nickname Branna Gender Male Date of birth 25 September 1986 Age 36 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Pretoria, South Africa Current residence Cape Town, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10” Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 220 Weight in kilograms 100 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Deon Snr Mother Jeanette Marital status Married Wife Jean-Marie Fourie Children Two School Pietersburg High School University Stellenbosch University, University of Cape Town Profession Rugby player Major teams Springboks, Stormers, Western Province, Grenoble Positions Hooker, loose forward, flank, back row Net worth $1 million–$3 million

How old is Deon Fourie?

Deon Fourie’s age is 36 years old as of July 2023. He was born on 25 September 1986 in Pretoria but later moved to Polokwane. Currently, he resides in Cape Town, South Africa. He is a South African citizen of white ethnicity.

The rugby union player was born into the family of Deon Snr and Jeanette. Deon Fourie’s parents have been supportive of their son’s career. They often attend his games to show him their support. Interestingly, they are WP and Stormers supporters.

What is Deon Fourie’s nickname?

His nickname is Branna, meaning Brannewyn (brandy) and coke. He has never revealed the story behind the nickname, revealing that it remains a secret between him, Erasmus and Nienaber.

Deon Fourie’s school background

Besides being a talented athlete, Deon has an impressive educational background. Between 2004 and 2004, he attended Pietersburg High School for his high school education. In 2006, he went to Stellenbosch University and undertook a Bachelor of Commerce course.

In 2013, he proceeded to the University of Cape Town, taking a short Basics of Financial Management course. Additionally, he returned to the same learning institution in 2017, pursuing another short course on establishing and managing a small business.

Who did Deon Fourie play for?

Fourie has played for several teams, winning various championships and awards. According to his LinkedIn profile, he launched his professional career in 2004, playing for Western Province Rugby. He represented the team for nearly a decade.

Between 2008 and 2014, he played for the Stormers. Later, he represented Lyon Olympique Universitaire Rugby (LOU) between 2014 and 2019. In 2019, he joined FC Grenoble Rugby staying there until 2021.

In the same year, he returned to the Stomers, his current team. Has Deon Fourie played for the Springboks? Yes. The player has represented Springboks in various competitions. In one of his Instagram posts, he said the following about playing for the team,

What an incredible and emotional weekend. It was such an honour and privilege to represent this beautiful country.

What position does Deon Fourie play in Stormers?

He is a versatile player who can comfortably play in many positions. Deon Fourie’s positions in the Stormers are hooker and back row. He can also play as a loose forward or flank.

Deon Fourie’s net worth

The player has accumulated a decent fortune, playing for various teams. His net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $3 million.

Deon Fourie’s wife and children

The Springbok star is married to Jean-Marie Fourie, and together, there are blessed with two children, a boy and a girl.

Deon Fourie’s profiles

The Stormers player commands a significant following on social media. Deon Fourie’s Instagram account has over 5801 followers, while his Twitter page has over 17,000 followers. He is also on Facebook with 2700 followers as of 18 July 2023.

Deon Fourie’s height and weight

According to ESPN, the Western Province star is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He also weighs around 220 pounds or 100 kilograms.

Deon Fourie’s injury

In May 2023, the player suffered a slight hamstring injury that saw him miss the semi-final clash between the Stomers and Connacht at the Cape Town Stadium. Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman expressed concern over Deon Fourie's injury ahead of their big game.

Who is the oldest Springbok’s debut?

Deon Fourie is the oldest player to debut in Springbok as of 2023. He made his debut in 2022 at the age of 35 years and 287 days. His first game was against Wales.

With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, representing top teams like Western Province, Stormers, and FC Grenoble Rugby, Deon Fourie has solidified his name as one of South Africa's finest rugby athletes. Apart from being a dedicated player, he is also a devoted and loving family man.

