Radio Stars Lerato Kganyago and Skhumba Hlope to Host the SAFTAs: “Super Excited and Grateful”
- Radio presenters Lerato Kganyago and Skhumbuzo Hlophe are set to host a stars prestigious awards ceremony
- The two stars were announced as the 18th annual SAFTA Awards main hosts for the night
- The announcement was shared on social media by Skhumba and the organisers of the awards
The 18th annual South African Flim and Television Awards are gearing up for their long-awaited awards main ceremony, and they have also announced their hosts for this year.
Lerato Kganyago and Skhumba to host SAFTAs
The wait is over, as the prestigious SAFTA Awards have announced on social media who will host this year's main ceremony.
South African radio presenters Lerato Kganyago and Skhumba Hlophe have been unveiled as the hosts for the 18th annual SAFTA Awards, which will be held on Saturday, 26 October 2024, in Midrand, Johannesburg.
Skhumba shared the announcement and the event's organisation on their Instagram pages.
Skhumba wrote:
"Super Excited and Grateful...... @saftassa Happening this Saturday....... Do i even have a Taxedo nje?..... Huuuuuu Skhumbuzo.....Otherwise, it's Game Time... #BeatTheOdds #DoNumbers #RemainHumble."
See the post below:
The award organisers also shared the announcement online and wrote:
"The SAFTAs18 main Awards Ceremony is just around the corner! Join us on 26 October 2024 at 20:00 as the iconic Lerato Kganyago and the hilarious Skhumba Hlophe take the stage to host the most prestigious night in South African film and television! Watch the ceremony LIVE on SABC 2 and Mzansi Magic as we celebrate the finest talents in the industry. It's going to be a night to remember! Mark your calendars and be part of the magic! #SAFTAs18 #AwardsCeremony #CelebratingExcellence."
See the post below:
