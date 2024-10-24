Radio presenters Lerato Kganyago and Skhumbuzo Hlophe are set to host a stars prestigious awards ceremony

The two stars were announced as the 18th annual SAFTA Awards main hosts for the night

The announcement was shared on social media by Skhumba and the organisers of the awards

Lerato and Skhumba to host the SAFTAs. Image: @leratokganyago, @skhumba_official

Source: Instagram

The 18th annual South African Flim and Television Awards are gearing up for their long-awaited awards main ceremony, and they have also announced their hosts for this year.

Lerato Kganyago and Skhumba to host SAFTAs

The wait is over, as the prestigious SAFTA Awards have announced on social media who will host this year's main ceremony.

South African radio presenters Lerato Kganyago and Skhumba Hlophe have been unveiled as the hosts for the 18th annual SAFTA Awards, which will be held on Saturday, 26 October 2024, in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Skhumba shared the announcement and the event's organisation on their Instagram pages.

Skhumba wrote:

"Super Excited and Grateful...... @saftassa Happening this Saturday....... Do i even have a Taxedo nje?..... Huuuuuu Skhumbuzo.....Otherwise, it's Game Time... #BeatTheOdds #DoNumbers #RemainHumble."

See the post below:

The award organisers also shared the announcement online and wrote:

"The SAFTAs18 main Awards Ceremony is just around the corner! Join us on 26 October 2024 at 20:00 as the iconic Lerato Kganyago and the hilarious Skhumba Hlophe take the stage to host the most prestigious night in South African film and television! Watch the ceremony LIVE on SABC 2 and Mzansi Magic as we celebrate the finest talents in the industry. It's going to be a night to remember! Mark your calendars and be part of the magic! #SAFTAs18 #AwardsCeremony #CelebratingExcellence."

See the post below:

Msaki speaks on controversial relationship

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Msaki's interview with Relebogile Mabotja.

The singer spoke about her controversial relationship with Smash Afrika, saying it was blown out of proportion and that she was labelled a home wrecker:

"He didn't get in front of it, and it started a raging fire."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News