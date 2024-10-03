LaConco celebrated her first-ever SAFTA nomination with close friends and family at a lush event

The former Real Housewives of Durban star expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying her hard work over three to four years has been acknowledged

She shared that she believes the nomination is a blessing from God, emphasizing faith over winning

Television presenter and former The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco recently celebrated her first-ever SAFTA nomination. The star gathered a few friends and family to celebrate the honour.

LaConco celebrated her SAFTA nomination. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

LaConco grateful for SAFTA nod

Media personality LaConco is over the moon after bagging her first-ever SAFTA nomination. The star, who has been in the industry for a few years, said she was grateful for the honour.

According to TimesLIVE, LaC invited a few friends and industry colleagues to celebrate the nomination at a lush event. The star said she found out about the nomination on social media. She added that her friends and family are equally happy for her. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"This is my first nomination since being in the industry for three to four years. I work so hard with my heart and soul. I didn't know that my hard work would be recognised so soon."

LaConco shares inspirational message

The former Real Housewives of Durban star also spoke about how she believes this nomination was from God. She added"

"God has done his kindness. I'm not in it to say I'm winning it, but it's a reminder that God will uphold his children."

Maglera Doe Boy and Blxckie nominated for BET Hip Hop Award

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Maglera Doe Boy and Blxckie have been nominated at the prestigious BET Hip Hop Awards. The stars, who have been making a mark in the industry with their crafts, were nominated in the Best International Flow category.

Congratulations are in order for South African stars Blxckie and Maglera Doe Boy, who scooped international award nominations. The nominations mark a defining moment for the stars who have released back-to-back hits like Kwenzekile, Big Time Sh’lappa and Memoirs.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News