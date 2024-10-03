“It Feels Me”: House Helper Thembi Reacts to Boss Malcolm’s New Giveaway Car

A South African man flexed his new giveaway car for the world to see, and peeps were loving it

The TikTok video captured many's attention and became a viral hit, generating loads of views, likes and comments

People headed to the gent's comments section as they shared their excitement with others and expressed their thoughts

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

One house helper and her boss entertained South Africans with his hilarious antics displayed in a video.

A house help and her boss showed off a car giveaway in a TikTok video. Image: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Source: TikTok

House helper and her boss flexed a car giveaway

The gent, who goes by the handle @malcolm_fkn_wentzel, shared a video on TikTok showcasing his house helper in one of his cars, which was a black G wagon. The footage became a hit on TikTok, amusing many people online.

Thembi, the house helper, left Mzansi cracking up in laughter with her hilarious antics as she got out of the G wagon and onto a motorbike. The clip grabbed the attention of South African netizens, gaining over 763k views along with thousands of likes and comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the funny video below:

SA amped over the man's giveaway

Many people headed to the comments section to express excitement, and others shared their thoughts.

Mndeni welcome mnisi, shared

"Thembi will be the only helper who will be left with a “will."

Scoopymusic was amused:

"The end killed me."

Ronelle Naicker wrote:

"Honestly in my next life ... I don't mind being in Thembi's occupation but in your house."

Kgoshigadi 111 commented:

"Malcom and wife may the lord continue to bless you abundantly, thanks for taking care of one of our own."

Ponny T06 replied:

"Thembi is a whole vibe. This relationship is blessed. Malcolm you're the best. May God bless your family more."

Woman turns down car gift from her 18-year-old son, slaps him in video

Briefly News previously reported that a Nigerian woman has rejected a car gift from her son, who is 18 years old.

Sonia official was contacted for the surprise and documented the mother-son drama over the car gift. All efforts by Soniaofficial and the young man to get his mother to accept the gift did not succeed. She wondered how a boy she sent to school could afford a car all of a sudden.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News