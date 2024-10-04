"Unlimited Air Conditioning: Woman Sleeps in Shack With No Roof, SA Cracks Jokes
- A South African lady went viral on social media after she revealed that she no longer has a roof on her shack
- The footage captured the attention of many, clocking loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People reacted to hun's revelation as many flooded her post sections with humorous comments
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
One young woman in Mzansi opened up about her not having a roof, and netizens had a field day over the hun's devasting situation as they cracked jokes in the comments.
Woman sleeps in a shack with no roof
The stunner took to her TikTok account, where she expressed how life did not end when the wind blew away the roof of her shack home.
Despite the heartbreaking situation, @dj_kgau said she continued to "smile." She found amusement within her circumstance while taking to her TikTok caption, the babe expressed the following:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"I guess God wanted a closer look."
The footage amused peeps online and went on to become a hit on the video-sharing app, generating many views, along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts with humorous comments
Mzansi netizens headed to the comments section to poke fun at woman's expense. They flooded the comments with jokes and laughter, while some felt sorry for the hun.
User cracked a joke, saying:
"When my dad says, "not under my roof," and I remove the roof."
The Game Travels added:
"You took “Sleeping under the stars” too literal."
Hennessy wrote:
"Unlimited air conditioning."
Cadillac_Melanin poked fun at the babe, saying:
"Sunroof."
Chaotic African expressed:
"House with a convertible roof."
Zeldah Moloto was touched:
"Where are you love? I’d love to help."
Woman pleads for help after bad weather damages shack home
Briefly News previously reported that a South African lady's home was badly affected by the horrid weather that had been occurring all week.
One woman who goes by the TikTok handle @marisafrans607 gave her viewers a glimpse into how heavy rainfall affected a shack home. The lady showcased how it leaked due to the heavy rain that affected her shack home.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za