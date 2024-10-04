"Unlimited Air Conditioning: Woman Sleeps in Shack With No Roof, SA Cracks Jokes

A South African lady went viral on social media after she revealed that she no longer has a roof on her shack

The footage captured the attention of many, clocking loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to hun's revelation as many flooded her post sections with humorous comments

One young woman in Mzansi opened up about her not having a roof, and netizens had a field day over the hun's devasting situation as they cracked jokes in the comments.

A woman shared that she sleeps in a shack with no roof, and peeps cracked jokes. Image: @dj_kgau

Source: TikTok

Woman sleeps in a shack with no roof

The stunner took to her TikTok account, where she expressed how life did not end when the wind blew away the roof of her shack home.

Despite the heartbreaking situation, @dj_kgau said she continued to "smile." She found amusement within her circumstance while taking to her TikTok caption, the babe expressed the following:

"I guess God wanted a closer look."

The footage amused peeps online and went on to become a hit on the video-sharing app, generating many views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts with humorous comments

Mzansi netizens headed to the comments section to poke fun at woman's expense. They flooded the comments with jokes and laughter, while some felt sorry for the hun.

User cracked a joke, saying:

"When my dad says, "not under my roof," and I remove the roof."

The Game Travels added:

"You took “Sleeping under the stars” too literal."

Hennessy wrote:

"Unlimited air conditioning."

Cadillac_Melanin poked fun at the babe, saying:

"Sunroof."

Chaotic African expressed:

"House with a convertible roof."

Zeldah Moloto was touched:

"Where are you love? I’d love to help."

Woman pleads for help after bad weather damages shack home

Briefly News previously reported that a South African lady's home was badly affected by the horrid weather that had been occurring all week.

One woman who goes by the TikTok handle @marisafrans607 gave her viewers a glimpse into how heavy rainfall affected a shack home. The lady showcased how it leaked due to the heavy rain that affected her shack home.

