A lady pleaded for help as she showcased her house, which was heavily impacted by the weather

In the clip, the lady unveiled how her living space was leaking, and the footage gained massive attraction online

Mzansi netizens sympathised with the woman as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A South African lady's home was badly affected by the horrid weather that had been occurring all week.

A lady showed how her shack home was affected by the bad weather in a TikTok video. Image: @marisafrans60

Woman pleads for help as shack gets affected by the bad weather

One woman who goes by the TikTok handle @marisafrans607 gave her viewers a glimpse into how a shack home was affected by the heavy rainfall. The lady showcased how it leaked due to the heavy rain that affected her shack home.

The woman had to resort to placing buckets in the areas where it was leaking, which broke many people's hearts on the internet.

Taking to her TikTok caption, she said the following:

"Hi all, I humbly plea for your assistance. A lot of people have been affected by the heavy storms. If you can assist with roofsheets."

@marisafrans607's clip became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

South Africans feel for the woman

The lady's video touched many people, who took to the comments section to call out the government's failure to fulfil its promises. Some expressed sympathy, and others were ready to help the woman.

Ronel Smit said:

"My heart goes out to all the people during these storms praying for relief soon."

Cindy added:

"Seeing this makes me appreciative of what I have I hope it'll get fix as soon as the rain dried up a."

User wished her well, saying:

"Not something no human should ever go through all love and prayers."

Sauljeneke0 wrote:

"This country as it is today is not what was promised...how is it possible that our people still live in such environments."

Vuyokazi Ngaleka was happy to help:

"How does one assist?"

Estelle Condon said:

"Wow, this is so heartsore."

Woman’s video reveals devastating flood damage in Kariega, SA

Briefly News previously reported that a lady showed off the flood damages in Kariega that ruined many people's homes, and the video left many people in their feelings.

TikTok user @tallgirlrara shared footage of the horrible flood they experienced in Kariega on the video platform. She revealed in her caption that she is currently at her best friend's place as they have lost everything due to the flood. @tallgirlrara also stated in her video that a dead body was found in front of their home.

