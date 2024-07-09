Cape Town Weather: Strong Winds Cause Roof to Blow Off Amid Heavy Rainfall

The colds have been creeping in for a while now, and Cape Town has been facing strong winds and heavy rain

The strong winds blow off a roof in a video making rounds of social media, leaving peeps in shock

South African netizens expressed their thought as they took to the comment section, while some cautioned people to be safe

Cape Town weather came in hot since 7th of July 2024 where many Capetonians braced themselves for the strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The strong winds and heavy rainfall blew off a roof in Cape Town. Image: Suburban Control Centre

Source: Facebook

Cape Town weather: Strong winds blow off the roof

One house in the Western Cape suffered a massive blow from the harsh winds in Cape Town. Footage shared by Suburban Control Centre on Facebook shows a house roof blown away by the wind.

The clip sent a shock wave across Mzansi, leaving many in their feelings. The South African Weather Service has waved the red flag to all Capetonians that they would be enduring lousy weather:

"More rainfall and showers with possible thunderstorms are expected over the western parts of the Western Cape, with heavier downpours over the City of Cape Town, Drakenstein and Stellenbosch municipalities on Tuesday, especially during the morning."

They added:

"Flooding of roads, formal and informal settlements which may lead to damage of property or infrastructure and displacement of vulnerable communities. Essential services such as water and electricity may also be affected."

Watch the video below:

Online users reacted to the wind blowing off the roof

People were amazed by the gloomy weather, and many were shocked after seeing the strong wind blow off the roof.

Tanya February said:

"Who built that house, man? That roof doesn't look like it was secured to the house... Guy, get your money back... Is the other neibour roofs also going or just that house."

Magdalena Lottering expressed:

"Oh, good Lord. hope the people are safe."

Nur Philander cracked a joke, saying:

"This is what happens if you go with the cheaper quote."

Carla Steenhof-Bloemendaal commented:

"It looks so scary to me. The sea can be a ghost, we say. Stay safe!"

Nuhaa Mishka Benjamin wrote:

"I hope all the people in that house were safe."

Cape Town’s extreme weather conditions: Waterfall’s flow redirected by solid winds

Briefly News previously reported that Cape Town has endured heavy showers and a huge temperature drop since Sunday, the 7th, 2024.

The grey weather forced many to stay indoors and use their heaters, which they’ve tucked away since last summer. Cape Town experienced terrible weather this past weekend. The city experienced grey weather, a temperature drop, and heavy rains partnered with thunderstorms.

