Western Cape residents must prepare themselves as another cold front is expected to hit the province on 9 July 2024

The SAWS said the weather system would result in heavy rainfall, a drop in the mercury as well as rough winds

The province’s emergency response teams were reportedly on standby to tackle any eventuality that may arise

Western Cape residents must prepare as another cold front is anticipated to hit the province. Images: Stock Images

Western Cape residents must brace themselves for another cold front to hit the province on 9 July 2024.

Severe weather predicted for SA

The @SAWeatherServic said the weather system would likely lead to intermittent heavy downpours, snowfall, cold conditions, strong coastal and interior winds, and rough seas:

The SAWS also warned that the downpour would continue, which could lead to flooding and mudslides.

The forecast follows two days of severe weather that damaged homes and caused power outages, localised flooding, road closures, and power outages province-wide. According to EWN, the province’s emergency response teams were on standby.

The weather service had previously predicted a series of cold fronts would reach the country this week. The first would affect SA's western and central parts from 7 July 2024 and move to the east on 8 July 2024.

Mzansi feels the big freeze

Many South Africans on social media shared ideas on staying warm as the mercury dropped. In contrast, others worried that learners would return to school in the inclement weather.

@JoelGuyWeather advised:

“⚠️VERY COLD NIGHT AHEAD⚠️ Tuck in tight tonight. Overnight temperatures below -5°C expected in places across the interior of #SouthAfrica.”

@kitzluvs said:

“Thai Chicken Yellow Curry for dinner tonight because it is COLD! (Before any bright sparks appear in the replies, the Chicken is from South Africa, not from Thailand )”

@cape365 added:

@TaniaNJD wondered:

“The temperature dropped so drastically, and with this awful cold weather - our kids are scheduled to return to school tomorrow @DBE_SA @EducationGP1 @Siviwe_G = Any chance - to postpone school opening to Thursday ?”

@1life_love_it said:

“Tomorrow’s weather for South Africa. Cold night ahead. Stay indoors and keep warm #SouthAfrica #weatherSA.”

