Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on 26 June 2025

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola confirmed the arrest of the Divisional Commissioner for Crime Intelligence

South Africans were not surprised by the arrest, saying that there were many corrupt police officers still in the force

GAUTENG – The arrest of a high-ranking police officer has got social media buzzing.

Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, 26 June 2025. Khumalo, the South African Police Service (SAPS) Divisional Commissioner for Crime Intelligence, was arrested, allegedly on charges relating to corruption.

National Prosecuting Authority and SAPS confirm arrest

While Khumalo’s arrest has been confirmed, there are no details as to why he was arrested.

Henry Mamothame, who is from the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigative Directorate, confirmed the arrest but could not provide details.

“Yes, he has been arrested, but we cannot provide details until he and others appear in court,” said Mamothame.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola also confirmed to Newzroom Afrika that he was made aware of the arrest but wasn’t sure of the reasons why.

“He called me and informed me he had been arrested, but I have no details of why he was arrested,” Masemola said.

Other members of the police told TimesLIVE that the arrest was linked to corruption.

Major General also arrested for corruption

Khumalo’s arrest comes two weeks after another senior SAPS member was arrested. Major General Nicholas Lushaba, together with three others, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Warrant Officer Jonny Mogashwa, Captain Glen Hudson, Colonel Eugene Pitout (retired), and Lushaba were charged with corruption, perjury and defeating the ends of justice. They were granted R3,000 bail each, and their matter has been postponed to 13 August 2025.

South Africans weigh in on Khumalo’s arrest

Social media users weighed in on the arrest, with many not surprised, saying that there were many corrupt cops.

Barry Nell said:

“Generals in the police are being arrested. SAPS has hit rock bottom.”

Melwyn Ward stated:

“Well, if this is the example our politicians are setting, why not join them?”

Masilo Magoro speculated:

“He will be handled with soft gloves since he is with them.”

Thabani Mthembu asked:

“How can we trust the police when the boss is the one breaking the law? Finally, under Minister Senzo Mchunu, we see real action. Arresting big names is the only way to clean up this mess.”

MJ Mphahlele added:

“He isn't alone. They're all over Mzansi.”

Linda Craigli noted:

“Crime intelligence. What a joke.”

Lesiba Masipa said:

“SA will never ever win this fight against crime and corruption because high-profile people like politicians and police commissioners are playing their part in criminal activities.”

Freddy Maekela suggested:

“This is a scam. All charges will be dropped. It is just a play to convince whoever tried to open a case against him, just like how Trump survived a fake assassination.”

Michael Mabuza said:

“SAPS is a criminal organisation. Most cops are criminals. SAPS needs to be disbanded and start recruitment afresh.”

SAPS officer arrested for kidnapping

Briefly News also reported that a police officer was arrested in connection with the disappearance of a teenager in Bloemfontein.

The 42-year-old sergeant was arrested and detained after Kamogelo Bukaudi was kidnapped on 5 June.

Bukaudi was on his way home from school when he was kidnapped by two men who masqueraded as police officers.

