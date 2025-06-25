Panyaza Lesufi removed three Heads of Departments (HODs) after they failed the recently conducted lifestyle audits

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was brought in to conduct audits, with 37% of officials failing them in May 2025

South Africans speculated that the senior officials would just be redeployed to another department and not fired

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, removed three HODs after they failed lifestyle audits. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

GAUTENG - The Gauteng government has officially sacked three senior officials for failing their lifestyle audits.

The province brought in the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to conduct lifestyle audits on all Heads of Departments (HODs), supply chain management officials, and senior employees in high-risk roles. In May 2025, 37% of officials failed the audits and had to provide written reasons for the discrepancies in their lifestyles.

Gauteng Premier confirms removal of HODs

Speaking at a press briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi

Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed that the SIU completed investigations into four HODs, but that three of them failed the audit.

“On the basis of this, I have taken a decision to remove these HODs from their positions,” Lesufi said.

He added that the Director-General will facilitate the process and will make a public announcement on the changes of administrative heads of departments.

37% senior officials fail lifestyle audits

In May, the second round of lifestyle audits resulted in 37% failing. Gauteng provincial spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, confirmed that this was the second State of Integrity and Anti-Corruption Report.

“The first report was of us as the executive committee, meaning the MECs, the Premier and then going down to HODs, which are the accounting officers,” he explained.

Mhaga explained that there was no other province doing such, and that they were happy that the council was doing work. The decision to conduct lifestyle audits was made in August 2024 when Lesufi announced it during his State of the Province Address (SOPA).

With corruption running rampant in the country, more entities are turning to lifestyle audits to see if officials are living beyond their means. The uMkhonto weSizwe Party also called for all of the country's judges to undergo lifestyle audits.

South Africans weigh in on the news

Social media users shared their thoughts on the three HODs who were removed from their posts, with some saying that they expected more officials to have failed the audits.

Charlene Westermeyer asked:

“When will arrests be made?”

Kishore Hiralall stated:

“Window dressing. The rot is still there. Citizens are not fools.”

Lynn Pearson added:

“No surprise here, as they are unqualified and should never have been appointed to that position. No wonder South Africa is failing, as half of the employees in the ANC do not qualify for their position. It explains why so many advisors are appointed by each person to advise them, as the person in the position does not know, and advisors are friends and family who are also unqualified.”

Rethabile Fly Mosia-Ramalope questioned:

“What about those who fail service delivery audits? Are you afraid the whole ANC will be gone?”

Nodumo Pumza Masimong stated:

“It would be so interesting to learn what criteria they failed.”

Nirandran Keegan Naicker said:

“This false impression that the government is doing something doesn't sit well with me. We know better than to believe any government institutions investigate themselves.”

Godfrey Fourie asked:

“Only three? I would imagine at least 30 should be held accountable. Go to the local government as well. Then it will be 90%.”

Edmond Nair said:

“They are never removed. Reassigned or redeployed is more like it.”

Morne Botha added:

“Government officials know they will not be prosecuted. Therefore, they will just continue until caught and then just say I did not know.”

Mishack Vincent Skosana speculated:

“Redeployed somewhere else.”

Minister orders lifestyle audits for NPA prosecutors

Briefly News reported that Mmamoloko Kubayi ordered that all National Prosecuting Authority’s prosecutors undergo lifestyle audits.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development made the announcement following a Portfolio Committee sitting.

South Africans suggested that all government officials undergo lifestyle audits, and not just those at the NPA.

