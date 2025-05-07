The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party wants lifestyle audits conducted on all the judges in South Africa

The party argued that judges wield so much power and therefore need to be transparent about their lifestyles

South Africans were divided by the MK Party's appeal, but many agreed that it was actually a good idea

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has called for lifestyle audits to be conducted on members of the country's judiciary. Per-Anders Pettersson

GAUTENG – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has called for lifestyle audits to be conducted on members of the country’s judiciary.

The MK Party has argued that people who wield so much power should be transparent about their lives and their assets.

The party has called for all judges, from the Constitutional Court to the lower courts, to undergo lifestyle audits and be forced to declare their assets.

MK Party says judges must be held to higher standards

Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela stated that judges needed to be held to a higher standard of scrutiny and criticism in society.

“The party is drawing a clear line in the sand, that if Members of Parliament, elected by the people and accountable to the public, are required to declare their assets, the same should apply to judges who wield constitutional power and influence over the lives and freedoms of citizens,” Ndhlela said.

He added that judges were human and prone to error, influence, and even bias, and that South Africans needed to know who funded their lifestyles.

MK Party wants the Constitution amended

Ndhlela also said they would push for the Constitution to be amended, so that decisions taken by Parliament cannot be reversed by the courts.

“We will change the constitution to ensure we have parliamentary sovereignty, to ensure the will of the people prevails. This cannot and should not be reversed by judges who are not legislators but interpreters of the law,” Ndhlela added.

His comments come after the Constitutional Court ruled that Section 6(1)(a) of the Citizenship Act in the Constitution was unlawful. The ruling drew criticism from many who argued that judges shouldn’t have the power to change the Constitution.

South Africans split over MK Party’s calls

The call by the party sparked mixed reactions online, but many also felt it was a good idea.

Thabo Kgatitswe said:

“For once, I agree with the Zulu family party.”

Romano Margon suggested:

“Start with lifestyle audits on all the executive members of the MK Party first.”

Pmz Nems asked:

“Can we have Zuma declare his income first? Where is his money coming from?

Sibonginkosi Sithole stated:

“We agree with uMkhonto weSizwe, but they must include the presidents of all political parties. MKP must also declare their funders.”

Muzi Buthelezi said:

“Judges, including prosecutors, are corrupt. If you look at some of their judgments, you will be shocked.”

Tania Gumede added:

“I am not a supporter of MKP, but I absolutely agree with the statement. Nobody should be above scrutiny, even the president of the country.”

Maurice Khendla suggested:

“This is to intimidate the judiciary into making a favourable finding in the arms deal case that Zuma is facing.”

Ravi Jiwuth noted:

“Straight after Zondo asked why Zuma is not in jail. Makes sense.”

Constitutional Court rules in favour of dual citizenship

Briefly News reported that the Constitutional Court ruled in favour of South Africans having dual citizenship.

The ConCourt declared a section of the Citizenship Act to be unlawful as it violated the rights of individuals.

Some South Africans argued that the judges shouldn't have the power to change the Constitution.

