A young South African lady from Cape Town urged people to invest in their funeral policies to avoid chaos

The hun dragged ancestors, who become very demanding when they eventually reach the other side and start making requests

Social media agreed with the lady and communicated with her through a thread of comments

South Africans were brought back to reality by a woman who dragged demanding ancestors.

A Mzansi lady dragged ancestors in her now-viral TikTok video. Image: @nikiwe_021

The people of Mzansi understood her post and flocked to the comments section to discuss the issue further.

Lady drags demanding ancestors

A young South African lady, Nikiwe, woke up and chose violence. The woman talked more about the importance of working hard and investing in a funeral cover.

She shared how she will never attend to an ancestor’s demands after living a humble life on Earth. The youngster clarified that an ancestor who lived humbly cannot make demands and ridiculous requests, and said:

“We need to become honest ancestors. You can never live as someone who had nothing, not even a funeral cover and has the audacity to appear in my dreams, disturbing my peace and request a traditional ceremony when we had to donate money and ask the mayor for assistance in order to bury you. We had to hold the funeral on a Thursday so that fewer people would come. You will drink water, Grandpa.”

In the black culture, ancestors communicate in different ways with their people. Some show up in dreams, hinting at an upcoming family event where cattle would be sacrificed.

In most cases, the ancestor shows up in one’s dream to request a traditional ceremony that would make their existence on the other side much more bearable. South Africans agreed with Nikiwe and communicated with her in the comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s POV

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

A Mzansi woman shared her thoughts on the Xhosa culture. Image: @nikiwe_021

@QueenOfAzania👑👸🏾said:

“So true!”

@Gift🎁 shared:

“I will never understand that concept, that’s why my granny said whoever dreams must carry out the ceremony.”

@Katleho 🇿🇦explained that things are totally different on the other side:

“Unfortunately, that side is different. It doesn't work like that. However, I hear you.”

@Mbeezy advised people to turn a blind eye to their deceased loved ones and their demands from the other side:

“You should actually avoid them. They’ll find someone else to annoy, especially if they still maintain rudeness even in their dreams. Or just lay down the facts.”

@ayasange wished that the ancestors could hear everything the lady said:

“Exactly, I hope they can hear you.”

